Fresh Express Spinach Recall: Reason, Affected Products, States, UPC Code, and More

Fresh Express is recalling select brand spinach products from across the country over concerns of a potential contamination with Listeria Monocytogenes. If consumed, the affected products may pose risks of serious to fatal infections and sickness in people of all ages.

The voluntary recall initiated last week on December 15 exclusively applies to Fresh Express-branded spinach and Publix-branded Spinach, sold in and around the United States. The recall comes as a result of the Florida Department of Agriculture's routine sampling test which found a random sample from the lot to be positive for contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recalled Fresh Express spinach products may be contaminated with Listeria (Image via Fresh Express)

Soon after the recall, the establishment began contacting retailers to remove all affected items from inventories and store shelves. As such, the recalled products may no longer be available for purchase anywhere. Although some consumers may have already purchased them, there are no confirmed reports of an infection or other adverse effects related to the recalled items.

It is to be noted that consumption of Listeria-contaminated food may lead to a Listeriosis infection which can affect people of all ages. While healthy individuals may only experience common infection-like symptoms including - diarrhea, high fever, nausea, headache, and abdominal pain - those with weakened immune systems may be at risk of experiencing fatal adverse effects and may require medical intervention.

All you need to know about Fresh Express Spinach Recall

At least two brands of Spinach products are being recalled from across the United States by Fresh Express of Orlando, Florida. Feared to be affected by the Listeria monocytognes contamination, the affected products can cause serious to fatal adverse effects.

Packed in labeled plastic bags of 8 oz and 9 oz, the affected items were available under the names - Fresh Express Spinach and Publix Spinach. The now-expired products, came with Use-By-Dates of December 15, 2023, and December 14, 2023.

Featuring the bag code G332, the affected products came with UPC 0 71279 13204 4 and 0 41415 00886 1. Distributed to all major retailers, the recalled spinach products were available in the regions of Alabama (AL), Florida (FL), Georgia (GA), North Carolina (NC), South Carolina (SC), Tennessee (TN), and Virginia (VA).

The recalled products were available across AL, VA, NC, FL, GA, TN, and SC (Image via Fresh Express)

The affected products can be recognized by referring to the following table:

Name of Product Ounces UPC Bag Code Use-By Date Distribution States Fresh Express Spinach 8 oz. 0 71279 13204 4 G332 Dec 15, 2023 AL, FL, GA, NC, VA Publix Spinach 9 oz 0 41415 00886 1 G332 Dec 14, 2023 AL, FL, GA, NC,SC, TN, VA

With the recalled products already expired and potentially contaminated with Listeria, consuming them could be fatal in some cases. As such, consumers who may have purchased them are strictly urged not to have them either cooked or raw. All affected packets should be thrown away with immediate effect.

Individuals looking for a refund can contact the Consumer Response Center of Fresh Express at - (800)-242-5472 to be guided through the process. The number is reachable between the hours of 08:00 am and 07:00 pm EST.