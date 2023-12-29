Insight Pharmaceuticals recalls pain reliever spray: Reason, affected lot, and more

Insight Pharmaceuticals has issued a nationwide recall for its Americaine 20% Benzocaine Topical Anesthetic Pain reliever spray. Feared to potentially contain trace levels of Benzene, a known carcinogen, the affected products may pose an increased risk of cancer.

The voluntary recall issued last week exclusively applies to a single lot - Lot. 1A16420 - of the 20% Benzocaine Topical Anesthetic Spray sold in and around the United States.

As per the establishment, the recall was initiated after a random sampling test found that low levels of benzene were exerted from the propellent responsible for spraying the pain reliever out of the can.

The affected 20% Benzocaine Topical Anesthetic Pain Reliever Spray may contain low amounts of benzene (Image via Americaine / DessertCart)

As mentioned earlier, benzene is a known human carcinogen and can be abundantly present both indoors and outdoors. Exposure to the carcinogen can usually occur either orally, through inhalation, or absorption through the skin.

People who have been exposed to benzene over a certain period can be prone to the risks of leukemia and blood cancer.

Other adverse effects of benzene exposure can be related to blood disorders which can often turn out to be life-threating.

However, Insight Pharmaceuticals has yet to receive reports of any serious event or adverse effects caused by the usage of the recalled products.

Customers can claim a refund for Insight Pharmaceuticals' Benzocaine Topical Anesthetic Pain Reliever

Packed in labeled white cans of 2 oz (57 g) each and teal caps, the affected pain relievers were available under the name - Americaine® 20% Benzocaine Topical Anesthetic Spray.

Intended to be used for scrapes, minor cuts, burns, and sunburns, the recalled products are meant to stop itching and pain relatively faster.

The Benzocaine Topical anesthetic pain reliever came under the Lot. 1A16420 (Image via FDA)

Available under the Lot. 1A16420, the affected item cane with the Expiry date of 1/25. Distributed all across the United States, the pain relievers were sold through a limited number of retailers in-store and online.

While a confirmed list of stores is not available, they may have been purchased through major drug stores and pharmacies in the U.S.

Product NDC Lot Code Expiration Package Size Americaine® 20%Benzocaine TopicalAnesthetic Spray 63736-378-02 1A16420 01/25 2 oz / 57 g

Consumers who may have purchased the affected products are advised not to use them any longer. All affected cans should be disposed of safely after taking a clear picture.

A refund on the purchase will be claimable by contacting the establishment with the picture at (800) 344-7329. You can also write to the establishment at - [email protected] or https://www.prestigebrands.com/contact.