Mrs Kirkham's cheese recall: List of affected products and all you need to know amid E. coli fears

Select Lancashire Cheese products are part of a nationwide recall issued by Mrs Kirkham’s Lancashire Cheese Ltd. Feared to be affected by a potential E. coli contamination, the cheese products may pose risks of severe to major sicknesses in people of varying ages.

The voluntary recall initiated this Monday exclusively applies to over four Lancashire Cheese products, including Mild & Creamy Lancashire, Tasty Lancashire, Mature Lancashire, and Smoked Lancashire. Although the establishment believes the products may be contaminated with Shiga-toxin-producing E. coli (STEC), it is yet to explain what led to the contamination.

While E. coli is a harmless bacteria that can be found in the human body, some of its traces, like the STEC, are known to produce toxins that can make people sick. With food products going through several processes—sourcing of materials, processing, production, and packaging—they are often at risk of being contaminated with such pathogens and bacteria.

The affected Mrs Kirkham's Cheese products may be contaminated with Shiga-toxin-producing E. coli (Image via Mrs Kirkham's Cheese)

Although cooking food at the right temperature reduces the risk of such contaminations and often helps kill most of such pathogens, they may not always be 100% safe.

In fact, STEC-contaminated food, to be specific, may cause infections and sicknesses in people that may range from symptoms like light fever, bloody diarrhea, vomiting, and stomach cramps, among others. Some cases of infections may even lead to hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) which may lead to fatal kidney failure.

All you need to know about the Mrs Kirkham's cheese recall

At least four different varieties of Lancashire cheese products are being recalled from across the United Kingdom over concerns of potential contamination with Shiga-toxin-producing E. coli. Produced by Mrs Kirkham’s Lancashire Cheese Ltd., the affected products are not confirmed to have caused any adverse effects.

The products affected by the voluntary recall were available in several sizes, and came under the following labels:

Mrs Kirkham’s Mild & Creamy Lancashire Mrs Kirkham’s Tasty Lancashire Mrs Kirkham’s Mature Lancashire Mrs Kirkham’s Smoked Lancashire

It is to be noted that customers may have been able to purchase the products either on their own or as part of hampers. The products were also sold along with a "charcuterie grazing platter" one may have purchased or received as a gift over the holidays.

Available for purchase since October 1, 2023, the affected cheese products may have been sold through major retailers across the country. While a confirmed list of the retailers is not available, the products may have been sold through popular Lancashire Cheese stockists like The Cheese Shop, Booths, Paxton & Whitefield, Cartmel Cheese Online Shop, Bradburys, Waitrose, Harvey & Brockless, Avanti West Coast, among others.

The recalled Lancashire Cheese has been available for purchase since October 2023 (Image via @MrsKirkhamsLancashireCheese on Instagram)

The affected products were also available for purchase through the brand's website (https://www.mrskirkhamscheese.co.uk). As such, customers across the United Kingdom should check their cheese products and hampers to see if there are any items affected by this recall. All affected cheese products should either be disposed of or returned to your retailers for reimbursement on the purchase.

Individuals handling the affected products are advised to pack them carefully and wash their hands thoroughly after disposing of or returning the product. It is also advised to clean your fridge or other containers where you may have stored the recalled cheese.