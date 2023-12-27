Whole Foods Market recalls beer battered fish fillets: Reason, products, affected lots, and more

Tampa Bay Fisheries, Inc. has issued a nationwide recall for Whole Foods Market Beer Battered Fish Fillets over undeclared allergen concerns. Feared to contain undeclared soy, the affected products may pose risks of life-threatening allergic reactions in those with a sensitivity.

The voluntary recall, initiated on December 22, applies to at least two Whole Foods Market products, including Beer Batter Pollock and Beer Batter Cod. The concerned products were recalled when the establishment received reports of them being distributed in packaging that did not declare the presence of soy.

While the establishment did not explain how the allergens found their way into the fillets, it has been confirmed that they have not caused any adverse effects or fatalities as of now. The sale of the affected products have been halted, and all stocks have already been removed from store shelves across the United States.

The recalled fish fillets may contain undeclared soy allergens (Image via FDA)

One must note that soy can lead to severe allergic reactions if consumed by people with a soy allergy or sensitivity. The allergic reactions often begin with a tingling sensation in the mouth or blisters on the tongue.

They can include several other adverse effects, like dizziness, hives, wheezing, coughing, itchy or runny nose, fever, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Certain cases of sensitivity may lead to anaphylaxis, which requires immediate medical care.

All you need to know about Whole Foods Market Beer Battered Fish Fillets recall

At least two Whole Foods Market fish fillets are being recalled nationwide over undeclared soy allergen concerns. Recalled by Tampa Bay Fisheries, Inc., the affected products can cause severe to life-threatening allergic reactions in those with an allergy.

The products affected by the recall came in labeled 32 oz bags and 12 oz cartons, which were available under the names - 365 WHOLE FOODS MARKET "BEER BATTER POLLOCK" and 365 WHOLE FOODS MARKET "BEER BATTER COD." While the Beer Battle Pollocks came with Lot No. 32508201, the Beer Batter Cods came under Lot No. 32348201 and Lot No. 32628201.

The recalled products were available in 32 oz and 12 oz packs (Image via FDA)

Available with different UPCs, the affected products were sold exclusively through Whole Foods Market stores across the United States between 9/8/2023 and 12/22/2023.

While the Pollock fillets came with the UPC. 9948249803, the cod fillet was available with the UPC. 9948248051.

PRODUCT UPC LOT# BEST BY 365 WHOLE FOODS MARKET "BEER BATTER POLLOCK" (32OZ) BAGS 9948249803 32508201 03/07/2025 365 WHOLE FOODS MARKET "BEER BATTER COD" (12OZ) CARTONS 9948248051 32348201 02/22/2025 32628201 03/19/2025

Considering the risks involved, consumers with a soy allergy are strictly urged not to consume the recalled fish fillet products. However, those with no history of soy allergy should have no problem consuming them, after they are cooked properly.

Individuals with no use for the recalled items can throw them away. They can also get a refund on their purchase by producing a valid receipt at the nearest Whole Foods Market store.