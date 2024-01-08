Sam's Club charcuterie meat recall: Reason, affected lot, and more

Over 11,000 pounds of charcuterie meat products sold at Sam's Club are being recalled by Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc. over concerns of potential contamination with Salmonella, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on January 3, 2024. Produced as ready-to-eat items, the affected meat products may pose risks of a Salmonellosis infection, which can often be severe and life-threatening.

Announced on January 5, 2024, the voluntary recall only affects the "BUSSETO FOODS CHARCUTERIE SAMPLER Prosciutto, Sweet Sopressata, and Dry Coppa" products available under the Lot code L075330300. As per the establishment, the contamination problem came to light when the Minnesota Department of Agriculture tested random samples of the concerned meat products and found them to be positive for Salmonella.

The affected Sam's Club Charcuterie meat products may be potentially contaminated with Salmonella bacteria (Image via FSIS)

The random sampling test is linked to an ongoing multi-state Salmonella outbreak investigation. Federal agencies like the FSIS, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state public health partners are jointly working on the investigation to determine the root cause. There are no confirmations if the Sam's Club Charcuterie meat products are related to the outbreak.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may cause a Salmonellosis infection, with symptoms like - abdominal cramps, fever, vomiting, and diarrhea. The symptoms, which may appear in less than six days of consuming the contaminated food, can last up to a week. While most patients recover from the infection on their own, others can end up being severely affected and may even require hospitalization.

All you need to know about the Sam's Club charcuterie meat recall

Expand Tweet

Nearly 11,097 pounds of ready-to-eat charcuterie meat products are being recalled by Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc. of Mount Olive, New Jersey, over concerns of a potential Salmonella contamination. It is not confirmed if the affected meat products are linked with any cases of infections or other adverse effects.

Packed in labeled plastic tray packages of 18 oz each, the affected meat products were available under the name - “BUSSETO FOODS CHARCUTERIE SAMPLER Prosciutto, Sweet Sopressata, and Dry Coppa.” The concerned products came with production dates of October 30, 2023, and the Lot code L075330300.

Available under the establishment number “EST. 7543B,” the affected ready-to-eat Charcuterie meat samplers feature the ‘BEST IF USED BY’ date of ‘APR 27 24.’ The recalled items were exclusively sold through Sam’s Club stores across Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Texas.

The affected ready-to-eat Charcuterie meat samplers came with best if used by the date of April 27, 2024 (Image via FSIS)

The affected products, intended to be eaten right out of the packets, can make a person sick. Consumers are strictly advised against eating or serving them to anyone. One should also not feed the affected products to their pets.

Readers are urged to either throw away the affected items or return them to the nearest Sam's Club store for a refund. Individuals with questions about the recalled items can contact the Busseto Recall Hotline at 866-552-4916.