Valley Meats' ground beef products and burger patties recall: Affected amount, reason, and more

Over 6,700 pounds of ground beef and burger patty products are being recalled from across the country over potential contamination with E. coli O157:H7. Recalled by Valley Meats, LLC of Coal Valley, Illinois, the affected meat products may pose risks of serious to life-threatening sickness and infections.

The voluntary recall issued on December 31, 2023, exclusively applies to select product categories, including - Angus Ground Beef Patties, Ground Beef Patties, and Ground Beef. It was initiated after the establishment notified the United States Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) about third-party sample testing results, which indicated that the samples were positive for E. coli O157:H7 contamination.

The affected ground beef patty products may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 (Image via FSIS)

As of now, neither Valley Meats, LLC nor the FSIS have received confirmed reports about adverse effects or casualties following consumption of the affected raw beef products. However, readers must note that E. coli O157:H7 is a deadly bacterium that may lead to bloody diarrhea, dehydration, and abdominal cramps. Symptoms may start showing up within two to eight days of consuming the contaminated food products.

While healthy individuals may easily recover from the infection with little or no medication, others with weak immune systems may be prone to kidney failures called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). Often common in children under the age of five, HUS can be diagnosed with lower urine output, pallor, and bruising. Individuals with any such symptoms should seek medical attention immediately.

All you need to know about Valley Meats' ground beef products and burger patties recall

Produced on December 22, 2023, the affected products came in various sizes and packaging. Sold under the categories - Angus Ground Beef Patties, Ground Beef Patties, and Ground Beef - the recalled products have a "Use By" date of 01/15/2024.

Bearing the establishment number “EST. 5712,” the affected products were shipped to distributors across Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, and Michigan. The affected raw beef products may have then been distributed to several restaurants, institutions, and other fast food businesses in the concerned regions.

The affected raw ground beef products came with use by date of January 15, 2024 (Image via FSIS)

All relevant details about the recalled ground beef and burger beef patty products can be found below:

Product Size/Packaging Product Code Run Number Date Code Use By Date ANGUS GROUND BEEF PATTIES 12-lb. box package 1208PL 3356GRDB 231222 01/15/2024 ANGUS GROUND BEEF PATTIES 16-lb. box packages 1253PL 3356GRDB 231222 01/15/2024 GROUND BEEF PATTIES 28-lb. box package 72287 3356GRDB 231222 01/15/2024 GROUND BEEF PATTIES 28-lb. box packaging 72287 3356GRDB 231222 01/15/2024 GROUND BEEF PATTIES 24-lb. box packaging 72284 3356GRDB 231222 01/15/2024 GROUND BEEF PATTIES 13.5-lb. box packaging 1103 3356GRDB 231222 01/15/2024 GROUND BEEF 20-lb. box packaging 8515 3356GRDB 231222 01/15/2024 GROUND BEEF 40-lb. box packaging 8020VP 3356GRDB 231222 01/15/2024

Restaurants and food institutions that may have purchased any of the aforementioned products are strictly advised not to serve them to the customers and/or guests in any manner. Those with the affected items in their freezer should either throw them or return them to the retailer.

Individuals facing issues with a refund can contact Daniel Maped, QA Manager of Valley Meats, LLC at 309-799-7341 Ext: 229. You can also email your issues at [email protected]. Queries related to the recall or the affected ground beef and burger patty products can be shared through the same contact details.