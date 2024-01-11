Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods' Hot Sauce Recall: Reason, affected products, and more

Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods, Inc., is recalling at least five different hot sauces over a potential contamination with wheat allergens. The affected sauces may pose risks of severe to life-threatening adverse effects in people with a wheat (gluten) sensitivity or allergy.

The voluntary recall announced on January 8 exclusively affects select Benny T's sauces, including - Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Ghost, Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Hot, Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Reaper, Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Scorpion, and Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Very Hot.

As per the establishment, the nationwide recall was initiated after the firm received a notification from the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The state agency informed the firm that even though the sauces contained flour as an active ingredient, the label fails to mention that the flour used to make them is wheat flour.

Such labeling issues may cause people with allergies to consume wheat-allergen-containing products mistakenly.

The affected Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauces may contain undeclared wheat allergens (Image via Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods)

While neither the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) nor the Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods, Inc. has received reports about adverse effects, consumers are advised to be cautious.

If consumed, wheat allergen-containing products may cause severe allergic reactions with symptoms like - hives, dizziness, lightheadedness, diarrhea, vomiting, and nausea. A severe sensitivity may also lead to anaphylaxis, which can be life-threatening and requires immediate medical assistance.

Vesta Fiery Gourmet's Hot sauce recall: Consumers who have purchased the affected products advised not to consume then

At least five variants of Benny T’s Hot sauces are being recalled by Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods, Inc., over contamination with wheat allergens. The Raleigh, North Carolina-based establishment is not aware of any cases of allergic reactions or adverse effects linked to the concerned products.

Packed in 1.5-oz labeled glass jars, the affected sauces were available under the names - Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Ghost, Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Hot, Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Reaper, Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Scorpion, and Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Very Hot.

Each of the Benny T’s Vesta-branded dry hot sauce jars came with black caps.

The concerned hot sauces were available in 1.5 oz glass jars (Image via FDA)

Featuring expiry dates of FX001500 (09/2024) and FX001582 (09/2024), the recalled products were in distribution between October 1, 2023 and January 4, 2024.

Distributed all across the United States, the affected products were mostly sold through online stores, major retailers, and deli stores.

Product Size UPC Use By Dates Benny T’s Vesta Ghost 1.5 Ounce 7 94571 99498 0 December 2024 Benny T’s Vesta Hot 1.5 Ounce 7 94571 99497 3 December 2024 Benny T’s Vesta Reaper 1.5 Ounce 7 94571 99490 4 December 2024 Benny T’s Vesta Scorpion 1.5 Ounce 7 94571 99491 1 December 2024 Benny T’s Vesta Very Hot 1.5 Ounce 7 94571 99499 7 December 2024

Consumers who may have purchased the affected hot sauces are strictly advised not to consume them. All recalled jars should be disposed of in a closed bin.

While Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods, Inc., has shared no details about the reimbursement procedure, customers can contact the firm's representative, Chris Tuorto, at 919-656-7688 to know more about the same.