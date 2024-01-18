BLACKPINK's Jisoo's look for the latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "Face of Korea"

Dazed Korea will feature BLACKPINK's Jisoo on the cover of its 2024 February issue. The magazine announced the news by sharing a few pictures from the issue via their official Instagram handle on January 17, 2024. Hinting at the theme of the upcoming issue, Dazed stated:

"Do you have that special someone who makes you happy, delighted and who you can rely on? Does that someone put you in a good mood? It’s okay if you don’t have that special person, because we have our ‘JISOO’."

While BLACKPINK's Jisoo complete look has not been revealed yet, her fans were excited about the few photos that Dazed shared online. They were mesmerized by her dreamy look on the magazine cover and took to social media to hail her as the "face of Korea."

Expand Tweet

Fans obsessed with BLACKPINK's Jisoo new visuals for Dazed Korea

BLACKPINK's Jisoo, the beauty icon of the K-pop world will soon be featured on the cover of the February issue of Dazed. Since 2021, Jisoo has been the face of Dior and her fans call her 'Human Dior.'

She has been featured on the cover of Vogue France, and her influence as Dior's global ambassador has been substantial. She has received heaps of praise for her growing success both as a K-pop idol and a fashion icon.

She will soon be seen on the cover of Dazed Korea and the magazine has not yet disclosed any detailed information about the issue. However, they shared glimpses of the idol on social media and fans fell in love with her visuals.

She was seen holding what seemed to be flower petals as she gave the camera an intense look. Her straight hair framed her face and her simple yet elegant makeup stole the show. Another picture featured her in a simple lace white dress with frills.

Expand Tweet

Fans took to the comments section of @kchartsmaster and @DazedKorea's tweets to express their views on the picture and hailed the idol as an international star. They called her "Miss Korea" and could not get enough of her visuals.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans are now eager for Dazed Korea to share a detailed look at the photoshoot.

On January 17, 2024, Alo Yoga, a Los Angeles-based activewear brand, announced BLACKPINK's Jisoo as the spokesperson for its spring 2024 campaign. She is also set to star in the upcoming zombie K-drama Influenza. The show is expected to premiere this year and will also feature actor Park Jung-min.