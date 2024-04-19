"Deserved and earned": Fans excited as Patrick Mahomes makes it onto the Time 100 list in 2024

On April 16, 2024, Time magazine selected Patrick Mahomes as one of the 100 Most Influential People of 2024 under the Titans subcategory. Patrick is an American football player for the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League (NFL).

He has led the Chiefs to six consecutive AFC Championship games and four Super Bowl appearances since becoming the starting quarterback in 2018. Mahomes was named the cover athlete for Madden NFL 20 and Madden NFL 22, becoming the first Chiefs player to be on the cover twice.

With his huge achievements, Patrick Mahomes has made it to the list of Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2024, and fans are delighted. One of the fans commented on the Instagram post shared by the football player on his official Instagram handle:

Football fans have always respected and supported Patrick Mahomes because of his unique style, which includes throwing left-handed, underhand, or sidearm when he needs to and using his legs to weave through traffic.

Meanwhile, fans have also been posting uncountable congratulatory comments for the football player. Here are some more comments from his Instagram post:

Patrick Mahomes plays as a quarterback for Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, has won many awards, including three Super Bowls, three Super Bowl MVP awards, two NFL MVP trophies, and two AP MVP awards.

For Time, Alex Rodriguez, who is a Major League Baseball World Series champion, interviewed Patrick. While talking about the football player, Rodriguez shared one of his early memories with Patrick and said:

"I distinctly remember giving him the worst advice ever. “Don’t play football. The money’s in baseball.” I’m happy to be wrong and glad he didn’t listen! Patrick has transcended the game of football to become one of the most respected athletes of all time, both on and off the field."

Alex added that the only thing that can defeat Mahomes' will to win at all costs is his desire to help others and make the world a better place. Patrick's impact will last long after he is no longer playing.

While interviewing with Time, Patrick described his point of view of the current football world and said:

"I believe we can sustain in the dynasty because of the culture that we have built then they were ding this before I even got there and I came in and learn how to win man. I think if we can continue to do that and build that culture and walls add a lof of young guys that are hungry and then one away with me being able to do on the winky this thing going."

During the interview, the football player also talked about his diet. He shared that he does not follow any strict diet but normal as usual proteins with some carbs.

Time has released a YouTube video of the interview with Patrick Mahomes, which is currently available to watch on their official channel.

