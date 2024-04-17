What are the lifestyle essentials of current F1 drivers on the grid?

As current F1 drivers spend a lot of time traveling the world for the 2024 Grand Prix season, they make sure they have their lifestyle essentials with them. Being influential figures, fans can’t help but wonder what products their favorite drivers use to keep up with their fast-paced lifestyles.

Some of the current F1 drivers on the grid, like Willaims’ Alex Albon and Haas’ Niko Hulkenberg, shared details about their lifestyle essentials during sit-downs with GQ Sports and interviews with other publications.

Disclaimer: This is purely the writer’s opinion. We may have missed out on a few things, please let us know more in the comments below.

Exploring the lifestyle essentials of current F1 drivers

As athletes, F1 drivers keep up with their health, performance, and style in and out of the track. Let’s explore some of the lifestyle essentials that F1 drivers always have with them.

Nico Hulkenberg’s L’Oreal Indestructible Ultra Strong Gel #10

Alex Albon’s Performance Cherry

Valtteri Bottas’ Coffee

Lando Norris’ Sunglasses

Oscar Piastri’s Foam Roller

Read more: 6 Sport sunscreens for athletes

Nico Hulkenberg’s L’Oreal Indestructible Ultra Strong Gel #10 ($15.49)

In a 2022 interview posted on the official YouTube channel of Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, Nico Hulkenberg was asked about the products he uses to maintain his hair “so beautifully.” To which, the German racing driver replied:

“The big secret, my friend: Often, my mum, I ask her to send me a box [L’Oreal’s Indestructible Ultra Strong Gel] because they don’t have it here.”

Sharing a photo of the product on camera, Hulkenberg added:

“You need number 10. That’s important. Number nine, no—you need number 10, maximum strength.”

With an ultra-strong hold formula, L’Oreal Indestructible Gel #10 is supposed to keep a spiked curl, combed hair, or slick-back hairstyle long-lasting for up to 48 hours. It also claims to create a high shine and wet-look finish, which can be applied on either wet or dry hair.

Alex Albon’s Healthspan Elite Performance Cherry ($53)

Alex Albon (Image via @alex_albon/ Instagram)

Racers usually have a busy lifestyle, sometimes they're doing “week-on-week traveling.” Talking about the same subject with GQ Sports in 2023, Alex Albon shared his go-to product that helps him during a sleepless schedule.

One of the lifestyle essentials of the current F1 driver for the Williams F1 team is Healthspan Elite’s Performance Cherry.

“I struggle with melatonin quite a lot. I feel like my sleep doesn’t feel like real sleep. It’s, I kind of wake up disoriented and don’t feel very good going into the race week. So, this is a really good substitute—it’s just cherry extract," mentioned Alex Albon.

Read more: 7 F1 circuits to visit as a Formula 1 fan

Valtteri Bottas’ Coffee

Coffee is part of many people’s daily lives, and it's one of Valtteri Bottas’ lifestyle essentials as well. In a conversation with Hyland in 2023, the Finnish driver shared some of his favorite things, particularly coffee from his co-owned roastery.

“I also co-own a roastery in Finland, Kahiwa Coffee Roastery. Coffee, you might have heard, is just as much a part of my everyday routine as sleep, family, and racing," said Valtteri Bottas.

In a 2020 Instagram post, Valtteri also shared:

“I always travel with Kahiwa’s coffee beans—this way I can proudly represent and also feel the vibes of my home town wherever I go.”

Read more: 7 Best coffee makers of 2024

Lando Norris’ Sunglasses

Lando Norris wearing sunglasses (Image via @landonorris/ Instagram)

A sit-down video with GQ Sports reveals one of the lifestyle essentials of Lando Norris—a pair of sunglasses. And it’s not just for style. The current F1 driver for the McLaren F1 team, Norris, stated:

“I don’t have bad eyes, I have good eyes. But, I struggle seeing when there’s too much sun, and, like, it strains my eyes too much, so I have to wear sunglasses in a lot of places, even inside, sometimes, when there’s too much light.”

Read more: How many companies does Stephen Curry own?

Oscar Piastri’s Foam Roller

Oscar Piastri, the racing driver for the McLaren F1 team, isn’t shy about sharing parts of his lifestyle in and out of the racetrack with his fans. In a 2023 interview titled Getting to Know OP: Part 2 published on Oscar’s official website, Piastri discussed some of his racing background and lifestyle essentials while traveling.

“I’ve obviously got my clothes, a couple of pairs of shoes, and then probably, most importantly, my warm-up kit like my foam roller which you may have seen me walking into the paddock with,” said Oscar.

Foam rollers, which come in different sizes, styles, and firmness, are a popular tool for athletes to help with deep-tissue self-massage. They can be used to reduce muscle tightness and soreness.

Read more: 5 Relaxing spa treatments to try after a workout

For Formula 1 fans who are inspired by their favorite race car drivers, these are some of the lifestyle essentials that current F1 drivers on the grid swear by.

Read more: 6 Grooming and skincare products recommended by F1 drivers

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback