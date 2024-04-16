6 Grooming and skincare products recommended by F1 drivers

F1 drivers have become influential individuals beyond the track making waves in the skincare, lifestyle, and wellness scene. Fans find inspiration in their skincare and grooming routines and look forward to knowing their essential items.

In GQ Sports’ 10 Things I Can’t Live Without series, several F1 drivers currently on the grid shared some of the products that keep their skin protected, keep them fresh all day long, and stand out with their style. This list includes Alex Albon's everyday sunscreen, George Russell's go-to hair styling clay, and the perfume Daniel Ricciardo swears by.

What are the grooming and skincare products recommended by F1 drivers?

From skincare products to hair care must-haves, these favorite F1 drivers have kept their fans updated with their routines and favorite items:

Alex Albon: Cicapair Tiger Grass Calming Gel Cream

Alex Albon: Dr.Jart+ Every Sun Day

George Russel: L’Oreal Men Expert Barber Club Molding Clay

Logan Sargeant: American Crew Hair Gel

Daniel Ricciardo: Le Labo Baie 19

Lewis Hamilton: Ineos Hygienics

1) Alex Albon: Dr.Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Calming Gel Cream ($20)

Alex Albon, the Thai-British Formula 1 driver for the Williams team shared some of his essentials with GQ Sports in 2023.

On one of his skincare must-haves, which was recommended by his girlfriend, he said:

“My skin is quite sensitive. I have quite oily skin. Also with the driving as well, what’s quite tricky is when you have your helmet on, you’re sweating so much, you don’t want [any] kind of thick cream, so the gel cream is quite good because it’s lightweight.”

Albon’s skincare essential, the Cicapair Tiger Grass Gel Cream, is a lightweight gel-cream moisturizer that promises to ease irritation and target redness and dryness. It has a translucent green texture that has centella asiatica, which is known as an anti-inflammatory and hydrating herb.

2) Alex Albon: Dr.Jart+ Every Sun Day Sun Fluid ($44)

To keep his skin protected, another skincare routine inspired by his girlfriend, the F1 racing driver uses Dr.Jart+’s Every Sun Day. He said:

“She claims I can get sunburnt, even indoors. So, I’m wearing this all the time.”

A chemical sunscreen, Dr.Jart+ Every Sun Day Sun Fluid has a light liquid formula that claims to shield the skin with SPF 50+ and broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection without a white cast.

3) George Russel: L’Oreal Men Expert Barber Club Molding Clay ($5)

George Russell is famous for his slightly unruly, 90s boy band hairstyle that looks sleek in and out of the racetrack. On how he maintains his hair, the British F1 driver said to GQ Sports on February 2024:

“I like to take good care of myself, playing around a bit with my hair last year, which was a new thing for me.”

His hair care essential, the L’Oreal Men Expert Barber Club Molding Clay, has a texture that sits between a wax and a cream that claims to offer medium hold and a no-shine, matte finish.

4) Logan Sargeant: American Crew Hair Gel ($34)

Logan Sargeant is among the current F1 drivers on the grid who is praised by fans for his great hairstyle. The Williams F1 driver revealed to GQ Sports in 2023 that he’s lucky to have fuss-free hair, which makes his hair care routine quick and simple.

“I take a bit of pride in my hair. I’m not a hair dryer kind of guy—I just get a towel, I get it dry as quickly as I can, and then just get some hair gel in it. Nothing too crazy.”

The American Crew Hair Gel has an alcohol-free formula that claims to give the hair a high hold and high shine finish and is non-flaking. It’s also low in pH level, which can help avoid drying the scalp and hair from styling.

5) Daniel Ricciardo: Le Labo Baie 19 ($230)

Along with his racing career and fun personality, Daniel Ricciardo is a huge hit among fans for his style. The Australian F1 driver’s secret for finishing off a good fashion moment is a couple of spritz of the Le Labo Baie 19 perfume.

The Formula 1 driver for Visa Cash App RB F1 team revealed to GQ Sports in 2020 how important it is to stay smelling fresh with a busy schedule as an F1 driver as well as go-to.

“We have events, we’re going out, we sweat a lot in the race car. We do carry some pretty awesome odor, so, even on long flights, you just feel a little bit kind of gross—this can be a savior. I’m quite a Le Labo fan.”

A unisex fragrance, Le Labo Baie 19 features a clean scent with a woody aroma from fragrance notes of juniper berry, patchouli, and green leaves.

6) Lewis Hamilton: Ineos Hygienics Sanitiser ($5)

In 2021, Lewis Hamilton became the face of Ineos Hygienics’ ‘High-Performance Hygiene’ campaign.

On hygiene, the 7-time World Champion said in the press release from Ineos:

“I’ve always been fastidious when it comes to cleanliness—and hand sanitizer is great in helping to keep us more hygienic.”

The F1 driver for the Mercedes F1 team, and Scuderia Ferrari in 2025, revealed that sanitizing his hands is not part of his daily life. On keeping up with his hygiene, Hamilton also told British GQ in 2022:

“A huge thing in our team has been hygiene. [I’ve] read about how to properly wash your hands. People do it quickly but actually taking the time to scrub your hands is still so important.”

Ineos Hygienics Sanitizer features an alcohol-based formula with a gel texture that claims to protect from both viruses and bacteria. It doesn’t have any perfume or dye and is a hospital-grade formula.

With the busy lifestyle of a race car driver, F1 drivers make sure to arm themselves with essential items that can keep up with their skincare and grooming routines.

