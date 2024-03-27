7 Best Korean skincare products to try from Dr.Jart+ in 2024

Founded in 2004, Dr.Jart+ is now one of the most reputed Korean skincare brands in the global market. An increasing obsession with Korean skincare has pushed the popularity of many brands, but this particular label is renowned not only among international consumers but also among people in Korea.

The main specialty of Dr.Jart+ is its segmented product lines based on various skin concerns. One of the most popular skincare lines from this brand is the Cicapair line, which is curated for people with sensitive skin, who suffer from redness, irritated skin, damaged skin barrier, and acne. Eczema-prone people can also use this product line.

7 Best Korean skincare products from Dr.Jart+

This Korean skincare brand has an array of products that target many skin concerns for restoring the skin barrier and improving hydration. Here are some of their best products on the market:

Ceramidin Skin Barrier Moisturizing Cream

Vital Hydra Solution Water Cream Glow Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid

Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30

Cicapair Sensitive Skin Moisturizer for Redness

Cicapair Camo Drops Tinted Serum SPF 35

Ceramidin Skin Barrier Serum Toner

Cicapair Sleepair Intensive Repair Night Mask

1) Ceramidin Skin Barrier Moisturizing Cream

Dr.Jart+ Ceramidin Skin Barrier Moisturizing Cream is infused with a potent 5-Cera Complex. This cream significantly strengthens the skin’s protective barrier, enhancing moisture retention and elasticity. Packed with vitamin-derived Panthenol, it delivers deep hydration and fortifies the skin. The best part is, it quickly absorbs into the skin and does not feel heavy at all.

The Korean skincare product is available for $58 on the brand’s website.

2) Vital Hydra Solution Water Cream Glow Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid

Dr.Jart+ Vital Hydra Solution Water Cream Glow Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid is a lightweight hydrating moisturizer. It is gel-based and suitable for sensitive, oily, and acne-prone skin. It instantly hydrates, plumps skin, and boosts glow.

The product is also formulated with a Hydro Plump System and has Hyaluronic Acid and PENTAVITIN. The Vital Hydra Solution Water Cream Glow Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid is available for $36 on the brand’s website.

3) Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30

Dr.Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30 is the most popular skincare product from the Korean brand. People suffering from redness, inflammation, acne, and sensitivity are obsessed with this skincare product. It is formulated with Centella Asiatica, Green Tea, and Niacinamide.

This magical Korean skincare product is available for $54 on the brand’s website.

4) Cicapair Sensitive Skin Moisturizer for Redness

Dr.Jart+ Cicapair Sensitive Skin Moisturizer is a silky moisturizer formulated with an advanced Cica Complex. This moisturizer is dermatologist-tested and suitable for sensitive skin, eczema, and rosacea-prone skin. It features CoolSonic technology and quickly absorbs into the skin.

The Korean skincare product is available for $54 on the official website.

5) Cicapair Camo Drops Tinted Serum SPF 35

Dr.Jart+ Cicapair Camo Drops Tinted Serum SPF 35 would be a good choice for people looking for something that would calm irritated skin and offer protection. The product is mainly formulated with Tiger Grass and Centella Asiatica, that significantly restore the skin’s natural balance and also protect the skin.

This facial serum is available for $49 on the official website.

6) Ceramidin Skin Barrier Serum Toner

Dr.Jart+ Ceramidin Skin Barrier Serum Toner has a serum-like texture that quickly absorbs into the skin and restores the skin barrier. People who do not like to apply moisturizer can use this toner only to get all the benefits of a moisturizer. It has Ceramide NP and Panthenol for deep hydration.

This Korean skincare product is available for $39 on the brand’s website.

7) Cicapair Sleepair Intensive Repair Night Mask

Dr.Jart+ Cicapair Sleepair Intensive Repair Night Mask is comparatively a new product than others. It has an advanced formula with Centella Asiatica Extracts and Allantoin that can significantly reduce redness and skin irritation overnight. It is a high-quality night sleeping mask for people suffering from eczema and severe sensitivity.

This face mask is available for $45 on the brand’s website.

These are some of the best Korean skincare products from the brand. You can select the ones that would be suitable for your specific skin concerns.