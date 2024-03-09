9 Best Le Labo products to avail in 2024

The New York-based perfume house may be famous for its hand-made perfumes and fragrances, but more Le Labo products are low-key going to bring aromatic experiences to every routine.

Since Le Labo’s launch, the brand has created cult fragrances, from the iconic Santal 33 to Bergamote 22 to The Noir 29, in their equally iconic apothecary-themed bottles. From an it-brand in the world of fragrances, it has since expanded into body care, hair care, and skincare products.

Now, the brand’s signature scents are packed in perfumed shampoo and conditioner bottles, hand soaps and lotions, shower gels, body creams, face lotions, and lip balms.

This article purely reflects the writer’s opinion. We may have missed out on a few of your favorite products. Please let us know more in the comments.

9 Best Le Labo products for your vanity

These Le Labo products smell as good as the brand’s iconic perfumes and fragrances, bringing a captivating aroma to hair care, beauty, and grooming routines.

Facial cleansing oil

Shampoo

Conditioner

Face lotion

Multi-purpose balm

Lip balm

Shower gel

Styling concrete

Hair mask

1. Facial Cleansing Oil

Simplifying skincare routines for busy individuals, this facial cleansing oil is a gentle cleanser and facial moisturizer in one. It celebrates minimalist skincare with a harmonious blend of plant-based skin-loving ingredients, from the richness of Marula oil to nourishing argan and olive oils.

Price: $40, available in a basil scent

2. Perfuming Shampoo

While the main appeal of the shampoo is its iconic fragrance, the formula also features hair-loving ingredients designed to add moisture and shine to the strands. Firstly, it has provitamin B5 that can smooth rough hair texture, then there’s aloe that soothes scalp irritation while adding shine to lackluster tresses.

The rich lather washes away dirt and buildup from the hair while leaving it soft and smelling wonderful.

Price: $55, coming in six fragrances

3. Perfuming Conditioner

Like the perfumed shampoo, Le Labo conditioner also has aloe, but with added shea butter to lock in the moisture. Also featuring sweet almond oil, the conditioning formula prevents split ends and hair breakage.

With a rich, creamy formula, it gives the hair a salon-level treatment, leaving the hair shiny, smooth, and strong that smells otherworldly.

Price: $60, coming in six fragrances

4. Face Lotion

A plant-based formula with a lightweight texture, this face lotion keeps the skin hydrated, nourished, and smooth with apple extract, shea butter, and chamomile. It’s scented with a classic blend of basic and verbena, giving a citrusy freshness when applied.

Le Labo’s face lotion is also available in its Grooming line fragrance, featuring the same lightweight, plant-based formula but with shea butter, mango, and ginger root in a signature aroma blend of lavender, bergamot, violet, and tonka bean.

Price: $49

5. Multi-purpose Balm

It’s a plant-based formula that comforts and softens the skin, giving it the pampering it needs. This Le Labo product is part of the brand’s Grooming line, featuring a simple formula with only nine ingredients.

Most notably, this Le Labo product has skin-smoothing butter from mango seed, kokum, and shea and is scented with the signature Grooming fragrance.

Price: $23

6. Lip Balm

Unlike most Le Labo products, this one comes in an unscented formula. It focuses on giving the lips deeply nourishing care from plant-derived oils and nut butters, including olive oil and shea butter.

The conditioning lip balm softens the lips and leaves a smooth-looking pout with the balm’s non-glossy and non-sticky finish.

Price: $19

7. Perfuming Shower Gel

This thick-lathering shower gel gives the skin a spa-level treatment with its plant-based formula, rich texture, and invigorating aromas that cleanse both the body and mind.

The rich gel of the body wash features three star ingredients that pamper the skin. There’s sesame oil that nourishes the skin, sunflower oil with antioxidants that protect, and rosemary leaf that tones the skin complexion.

Price: $40-$60, available in 17 different scents

8. Styling Concrete

It packs plant-derived ingredients in an easy-to-mold styling formula that makes it easy to keep your hair in place no matter what. And all without leaving a wet or greasy finish. Along with its strong-hold formula comes ingredients that the hair craves, like jojoba and linseed oils.

Perfumed with the signature Grooming fragrance, it leaves the hair stylish and smelling good all day long.

Price: $37

9. Hair Mask

When your hair needs extra pampering, this Le Labo product will come in handy. The hair mask conditions and nourishes hair strands with a plant-derived blend of coconut oil and spirulina, leaving your hair looking and feeling soft and smooth.

Perfumed with Le Labo’s iconic Hinoki scent, it leaves the hair with a warm, mesmerizing scent reminiscent of the fragrance of hinoki trees in the surrounding forest of Mount Koya, Japan.

Price: $45

Shop these Le Labo products at the mentioned price tags on the official Le Labo Fragrances website as well as online stores like Nordstrom and Harrods.

Except for the unscented lip balm, these Le Labo products are meant to turn every part of a beauty regimen into a luxe spa-like experience with their invigorating fragrances.