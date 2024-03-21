7 Best shampoos for split ends to get healthier locks

Shampoos for split ends are a special range of hair care products that deal with frayed and brittle strands, giving healthy and luscious hair that one desires. Though these tiny splinters at the bottom of the hair seem not that big of a deal, this hair damage can get bigger when left as it is. Start using shampoos that are specially designed to give relief to damaged hair with split ends.

Not only do shampoos for split ends hydrate and nourish the hair, but they also contain ingredients that repair damaged ends, resulting in healthier hair growth. Whatever the cause of split ends, from waiting too long in between haircuts to excessive use of styling elements, using the right shampoo can prevent and treat those stubborn frayed ends.

Disclaimer: This is purely the writer's opinion. We might have missed a few shampoos, let us know your views in the comments.

7 must-have shampoos for split ends

Along with treating hair to regular haircuts, switching to these shampoos for split ends can do wonders in keeping the hair healthy, hydrated, and strong.

Pro Pure Damage Recovery Shampoo from TRESemmé

No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo from Olaplex

Suave Professionals Damage Repair Shampoo

Moist Diane Extra Damage Repair Shampoo

HoliRoots Hydrating Shampoo from Fable & Mane

Moisture Retention Shampoo from SheaMoisture

Amika Intense Moisture Shampoo

1. TRESemmé Pro Pure Damage Recovery Shampoo

Moisture-boosting formulas are the best shampoos for split ends as they help repair and smooth hair cuticles. They also stop further damage. And when it comes to moisturizing formulas, TRESemmé’s Pro Pure shampoo boasts hair-nourishing ingredients. Containing fermented rice water and sunflower seed oil, it has hair-beneficial ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and glucose peptide.

It’s designed to remove impurities while nourishing the hair and protecting it from visible signs of damage like split ends.

Price: $6.99 (TRESemmé)

2. Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

Shampoos for split ends feature highly nourishing formulas. This Olaplex shampoo is enriched with the brand’s patented bond-building technology, boasting a reparative formula that nourishes and hydrates the hair.

Repairing hair at a molecular level, it transforms even the most brittle tresses into confidence-boosting shiny and more resilient locks.

Price: $30 (Olaplex)

3. Suave Professionals Coconut Oil Infusion Damage Repair Shampoo

Coconut oil is a rich moisturizer, so it’s not surprising to find it in many shampoo formulas. Fortified with pure coconut oil, this shampoo visibly repairs split ends and dryness without weighing the hair down.

Suave’s QuenchLock Technology further delivers and locks in moisture for long-lasting hydration. The rich formula of this drugstore shampoo lathers beautifully and has a soothing, tropical fragrance.

Price: $6.16 (Amazon)

4. Moist Diane Extra Damage Repair Shampoo

Repairing damage from the inside out with Amino Keratin, this silicone-free Japanese shampoo restores frayed ends and roughness. It has a blend of organic oil from mango, cactus, and andiroba that deeply penetrate the hair shaft and help smooth the strands.

It fills gaps and holes on the hair surface, helping produce smooth and even hair. Cactus oil, in particular, boosts moisture retention to prevent hair breakage and split ends.

Price: $13 (Moist Diane)

5. Fable & Mane HoliRoots Hydrating Shampoo

Enriched with healing ingredients that deeply cleanse and moisturize the hair, hair care seekers looking for silicone-free shampoos for split ends can also consider the HoliRoots shampoo from Fable & Mane. It has both coconut oil and tiger herb in a creamy formula that’s safe for colored hair and suitable for all hair types.

Price: $30 (Fable & Mane)

6. SheaMoisture Raw Shea Butter Moisture Retention Shampoo

Having shea butter as a key ingredient makes for ideal shampoos for split ends because of its deep moisturizing qualities. Made with raw shea butter combined with argan oil and sea kelp, this product cleanses and moisturizes dry hair to repair split ends and restore hair’s healthy glow.

Hair care seekers desiring sulfate-free shampoos for split ends can consider adding this product to their regime.

Price: $11.99 (SheaMoisture)

7. Amika Hydro Rush Intense Moisture Shampoo

This intensely moisturizing shampoo boasts five key ingredients that keep hair moisturized, prevent hair breakage and split ends. There is hyaluronic acid to inject moisture into the strands with squalane and polyglutamic acid that both protect from moisture loss. Bio-fermented coconut water is also present, adding natural hydration, while blue and green algae provide the hair with amino acids and vitamins.

Price: $26 (Amika)

No shampoo or hair care products can completely remove split ends. But, using damage-repairing and moisturizing shampoo with ingredients like keratin, argan oil, shea butter, or tourmaline can help repair and reduce the appearance of frayed ends. Using these shampoos for split ends regularly can also improve the condition of the hair and prevent further damage.