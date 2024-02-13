7 Best coffee makers of 2024 to elevate your kitchen countertop: Spinn coffee maker, Sage, Smeg, and others

The best coffee makers can elevate a kitchen countertop and make a mean cup any time of the day. A perfect companion for coffee enthusiasts and casual coffee lovers alike, the right coffee maker can transform a basic morning routine or an afternoon slump into a sacred ritual.

Whether one is looking for an easy-to-use drip coffee maker or a barista-style espresso machine, hot or cold coffee, there are plenty to choose from. But what makes the best coffee makers for the kitchen countertop?

It depends. Compact builds are best for smaller, tighter spaces while high-end, cafe-style machines are perfect for those taking the art of coffee seriously. Meanwhile, auto brews are great for those who love the convenience.

With different preferences, we’ve curated a list of the best coffee makers for everyone.

7 best coffee makers of 2024

With these seven at-home picks of the best coffee makers, making the best cup of coffee has never been easier.

Spinn coffee maker

Sage Bambino

Smeg retro coffee maker

Hamilton Beach smart coffee maker

Breville Precision Brewer

Ratio Six Coffee Maker

Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System

1. Spinn coffee maker

Features:

One-touch brewing options

Spinn app

Uses whole coffee beans

A fully automated brewer, the Spinn coffee maker delivers a variety of coffee styles, from drip to Americano to espresso to cold brew. It has a built-in coffee grinder and is marketed as an all-in-one package, a perfect personal countertop barista for coffee drinkers who want a no-fuss morning cup of coffee.

It’s quick and efficient like other capsule machines like Nespresso, but without the hassle of loading a pod anytime one needs a cup.

Price: $999 (Spinn)

2. Sage Bambino

Features:

15-bar Italian pump

Simple button control

PID temperature control

Stylish and sleek, the Sage Bambino is the best coffee maker that can elevate a kitchen counter. It’s great for a small kitchen or counters with limited space. But while small in size, the coffee maker is big in performance and can make barista-style coffee.

An intuitive interface plus volumetric shot control displays every piece of information needed to perfect the art of making coffee at home.

Price: $415 (Sage Appliances)

3. Smeg retro espresso machine with grinder

Features:

Integral grinder

15 bar pump

Cappuccino System

It’s a coffee machine that grinds, brews, froths, and looks stunning in the process. With Smeg’s iconic retro design, this coffee maker makes excellent functional home decor for the kitchen counter. It offers a blend of hands-on grinding and precision brewing for an authentic Italian espresso.

With such sleek controls, it’s the best coffee maker for purists desiring to perfect their brewing skills.

Price: $850 (Smeg)

Read more: 7 Best kitchen organization items

4. Hamilton Beach smart coffee maker

Features:

Works with Alexa

Easy app control

Cleaning cycle reminder

For wake-up-ready coffee, consider the Hamilton Beach smart coffee maker. It automates getting great-tasting coffee in the morning or any time of the day with simple voice and app control.

Compact and easy to set up, it’s the best coffee maker for those who value convenience in their routines.

Price: $89.99 (Hamilton Beach)

Read more: 5 Best colors for kitchen walls

5. Breville Precision Brewer

Features:

Adjustable

Precise brewing temperature

Adjustable flow rate

Dubbed the world’s first 12-cup drip coffee maker, it brews craft filter coffee for everyone without a fuss. With precision control, it automatically makes the best DIY coffee at home regardless of the beans’ roast, age, or origin.

Meanwhile, six presents allow coffee lovers to enjoy various coffee styles from pour-over to cold brew, to cold cup standard to name a few.

Price: $329 (Breville)

6. Ratio Six Coffee Maker

Features:

One-button control

Insulated carafe

Sleek design

Simple and consistent, it is the best coffee maker for kitchen countertops that is built around simplicity. But while sleek and minimalist in design, it promises modern brewing techniques without the hassle, thanks to its one-button control. The integrated bloom cycle helps pull out the best flavors from the coffee beans.

Meanwhile, the insulated carafe keeps coffee at its best temperature for a long time.

Price: $339 (Ratio Coffee)

Read more: 8 Ways to add minimalist interior design to your house

7. Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System

Features:

4 brew styles

8 brew sizes

24-hour Delay Brew option

With various coffee styles, it can make, this brewing system is a nice addition to any kitchen counter to fit everyone’s coffee tastes. It makes anything from a single-serve cup to a travel mug to a full carafe, no coffee pods required. The multi-function coffee maker also makes smooth, sweet cold brew in 10-20 minutes.

What’s more? Its 24-hour Delay Brew feature allows coffee lovers to wake up to freshly brewed coffee.

Price: $149.99 (Ninja Kitchen)

Read more: Top 7 modular kitchen design trends in 2024

There are different coffee makers for different lifestyles and tastes. Some prefer a quick and convenient way of making a morning cup of coffee. Meanwhile, others want to try out their barista skills at home.

Either way, coffee lovers and enthusiasts have seven options for the best coffee makers to elevate the kitchen counter and brew the meanest cup of coffee at home.

Read more: What is kitsch design? The new quirky kitchen decor trend explored