What is kitsch design? The new quirky kitchen decor trend explored

Bring some retro fun back into the kitchen decor with the whimsical kitsch design. Minimalist decor and quiet luxury are out, and according to Pinterest’s trend predictions for 2024, kitschy design is set to take over the kitchens.

Kitsch design is inspired by the German word “Kitsch,” also known as tacky, gaudy, or tasteless. Think of an in-your-face, maximalist decor style, which is the main motto that defines Kitsch. It involves clashing combinations of colors, textures, and patterns, which often include unexpected items layered together, creating an over-the-top, vibrant, old-meets-new vibe.

Unexpected color combinations, dynamic patterns, and other key elements of kitsch design

The kitsch home decor trend adds an interesting perspective to any room with a special focus on exaggerated, retro-meets-modern aesthetic. Think of two or more decor styles in the interior at the same time, not complimenting each other, but instead, emphasizing disharmony.

Unexpected color combinations

Kitsch is all about using bright, bold colors that can brighten an otherwise neutral, minimalist interior. There is no wrong color or color combination when it comes to kitsch. Much of its charm is from clashing colors, unexpected combinations, and visual chaos.

Dynamic patterns

Along with clashing wall colors, the kitsch style revels in brightly colored designs and patterns.

Clashing materials

The contrast in kitsch style can also be through the use of clashing materials. Marble and metal, ceramics and glass, natural wood, and cheap plastic, or any other bizarre combination adds to the visual chaos of kitsch design.

Bright, bold cabinetry

Say goodbye to the neutral shades favored in modern styles of decor. With kitsch, bright, bold colors and surprising shades in cabinetry stands out.

Vintage furniture

Retro-looking furniture and appliances make a huge impact in kitsch style. It takes inspiration from the 20th-century style, bringing plenty of nostalgia.

Unique decorative elements

Like everything in kitsch style, one can add interest in a space using one-of-a-kind pieces. Often, the interior of this style is complemented with a combination of room decor items that people often find ugly, bizarre, corny, gaudy, or without style.

Kitsch design tips to try at home

For the most part, kitsch ignores the typical principles of interior design: balance, harmony, and moderation. Below are decor tips and tricks to add kitsch to a home.

Go crazy with colors, textures, and patterns

The higher the contrast, the better, when it comes to kitsch. Emerald green, yellow, deep purple, royal blue, or light pink are popular wall color options. Along with strong colors, a mixture of pastel tones also fits the kitsch style.

If not color, go for unique texture combinations. Another option is making a mix of patterns the key element in the home decor. Consider startling patterns for the wallpaper, wall decor, flooring, area rug, and backsplash tile.

Incorporate granny chic styles

If there’s a group that knows how to bring nostalgia into a space, it would be grandmas. Think of adding cutesy and luscious patterns with floral details in bedding sheets, tea sets, curtails, tablecloths, kitchen towels, sweet canisters, candy prints, baking motifs, and retro-style dishware classics.

Add vintage touches

Any retro-looking style fits the kitsch design. For furniture and appliances, options include a tufted sofa, chrome-accented tables, metal chairs with floral cushions, retro fridges, toasters, clocks, and coffee makers. For colors, think of retro styles like mint green, aqua, red, and yellow.

The kitsch design adds a unique, vibrant concept to any style, whether one does it in small or large doses.

Needless to say, kitsch allows one to be daring and combine anything and everything that is eye-catching. Letting creativity run wild with whatever color, design, or decor you fancy is what makes things design work.