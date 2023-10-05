Fans appreciate IVE Wonyoung’s blonde hair in the latest Instagram post: "Real life Barbie"

On October 1, 2023, IVE Wonyoung posted an Instagram carousel on her account, where she surprised her fans by changing her usual dark hair color to blonde. Fans went crazy when they spotted their favorite singer's new hair color, noting how she looked similar to a real-life doll. K-pop idol Wonyoung is a member of the girl group IVE, which comes under Starship Entertainment.

IVE Wonyoung's creative hair look has become a fashion statement in the K-pop world. In the first two pictures, the singer sported her new look, wearing a long white dress, paired with a grey sweatshirt on the outside. In the rest of the photos, she wore a silver rhinestone net dress. The K-pop singer made her appearance with a very minimal makeup look that focused on plump, glossy lips and rosy cheeks.

Fan reactions to the idol's new look (Image via Instagram/@for_everyoung10)

IVE Wonyoung was also spotted near white daisy flowers, striking a pose while flaunting her blonde hair. Her Instagram post has garnered numerous likes and comments from all of her loyal fans, who just can't get enough of their favorite singer's new look. One user even commented on the same, calling her a "Real-life Barbie."

IVE Wonyoung's latest Instagram post has garnered love and positive response from her loyal fans

IVE Wonyoung, who has recently shared an Instagram post, revealed her fresh and new blonde locks. The photoshoot took place in low lighting, artificial lighting, and natural lighting, all while focusing on her blonde hair color that looked quite natural on her. In the photos, she was also seen modeling with glittery eye makeup look.

The idol's makeup look was super minimal, with pink lip gloss and a little red natural blusher on her cheeks. She paired the dress with a white crop top and black skirt, wore a silver rhinestone set of net dress, and completed it with a navy blue cap and silver jewelry. IVE Wonyoung also completed one of her looks with multiple sets of beautiful pearls.

Fans, who were delighted with the new set of photos, found the K-pop singer's beautiful look outstanding. As the Instagram post went viral, several netizens took to the comments section of @for_everyoung10's Instagram post to express their happy sentiments, honest reviews, and admiration for their favorite K-pop singer.

Wonyoung's bold transition from her natural dark hair to blonde has sent fans into a frenzy, with her Instagram post confirming her attempt at embracing diverse looks. Her new blonde image has captivated her fan base, earning her comparisons to a real-life Barbie. As her Instagram post garners overwhelming love and admiration, it's evident that IVE Wonyoung's new look is a resounding success.