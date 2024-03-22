Fans celebrate NewJeans Danielle as new Celine global ambassador: "Global It Girl"

NewJeans Danielle was declared the global ambassador of Celine on March 21, 2024. She is the newest member of the Celine team alongside Blackpink's Lisa, BTS' V, and Actor Park Bo Gum. Danielle was seen in a black and white photo posted by Celine. She wore a tee, jacket, and denim jeans from the brand.

Fans celebrate NewJeans Danielle as new Celine global ambassador (Image via Instagram/@newjeans_official)

K-pop band called NewJeans started on August 1, 2022, with their first album, New Jeans. Their music mixes R&B, electropop, and hip-hop.

Fans are cheering as Danielle from NewJeans becomes the latest global ambassador for Celine. She was called the "Global It Girl," on social media platforms. Danielle's rise to global ambassador status is a cause for celebration among her fans.

Many fans praised Danielle's 'brand queen' look, especially with her black and white style. Wearing Celine and sticking to the monochrome theme in the photo, she looked sophisticated and fashionable. The classic black and white combo highlighted her status as a style icon.

Fans loved how she perfectly embodied the brand's essence, showcasing her impeccable taste and fashion sense. This chic look cemented Danielle's reputation as a trendsetter and true fashionista among her followers.

Fans celebrate NewJeans Danielle as new Celine global ambassador (Image via SportsKeeda)

More details about NewJeans Danielle's look as new Celine global ambassador

Celine recently shared a cool black-and-white photo of Danielle. For the photoshoot, Danielle went with a simple black t-shirt paired with denims from the brand. She styled the look with a jacket that made her look "gorgeous" according to her fans.

Danielle chose to style her hair in flowing waves. She looked like a 'global it girl' according to her fans. Her flowy waves matched the aesthetic of the entire campaign shoot for Celine.

For her makeup, she went with a dewy and hydrating foundation base. This made her face look radiant in the monotone photoshoot. She added a light coat of mascara and a thin eyeliner. She added a touch of lip balm to make her lips look moist and shiny in the pictures.

In other news, Danielle recently appeared in YSL Beauty's latest campaign for their 'Dancre de Mont Cushion' luxury foundation. She appeared in visuals for Vogue Korea and became the global ambassador for YSL Beauty on March 13, 2023.