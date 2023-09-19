NewJeans' Danielle's latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "Pretty girl"

On September 16, 2023, Vogue Korea released their magazine pictorial in collaboration with YSL Beauty, in which the Korean ambassador, NewJeans' Danielle stole the show. She was seen sporting their luxury-styled "Dancre de Mont cushion" compact foundation in the viral pictorial. She effortlessly endorsed YSL Beauty's compact, which comes with a push cushion and is easy to use.

The K-pop star was spotted in a magnificent look as she introduced fans to YSL Beauty's foundation. She wore a jet-black coat and wowed fans with her minimal makeup.

The YSL Beauty X Danielle campaign, captured by Vogue Korea, highlights the idol's glowing skin and overall beauty. Several netizens took to the comments section of the magazine pictorial to hail her look as they called her a "pretty girl."

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@voguekorea)

NewJeans' Danielle was officially announced as the brand ambassador for YSL Beauty on March 13, 2023. The artist became the talk of the town across the globe as the announcement went viral and fans congratulated her on this milestone in the beauty industry.

Fans hail NewJeans' Danielle's "gorgeous" look for YSL Beauty magazine pictorial in collaboration with Vogue Korea

NewJeans' Danielle is one of the most spectacular singers from the popular girl group. Known for tracks like Rainy Days, she recently made headlines for promoting YSL Beauty's cushion foundation, which comes in six different shades. Her magazine pictorial showcased her bold and mature nature as he posed with confidence.

She opted for a high ponytail for the magazine pictorial and donned black pants and a suit. Her hairstyle highlighted the glowing texture of her skin, which took the pictures to the next level. She also wore black nail paint, which matched the color of the foundation compact she was holding.

Several fans took to the comments section of @voguekorea's Instagram post to express their pride and praise the idol for the recent pictorial.

Fan reacts to latest pictorial (Image via Instagram/@voguekorea)

Fan reacts to latest pictorial (Image via Instagram/@voguekorea)

The 18-year-old singer has been receiving heaps of love and praise from her loyal fanbase for her bold and elegant look in the latest pictures, which were lensed by Vogue Korea.

NewJeans' Danielle's pictorial went viral soon after it was shared on social media. This collaboration with the luxury beauty brand has not only solidified her status as an international beauty icon but has also showcased her natural charm and radiant beauty.