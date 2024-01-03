Fans have mixed reactions as BLACKPINK's Jennie poses with Lucas El Bali for Chanel Coco Crush: "Why is he holding my baby like that"

BLACKPINK's Jennie recently appeared in the latest Chanel Coco Crush campaign for the brand's jewelry. The idol has recently been in the news for her appearance in the Jacquemus holiday campaign, for launching her own label, Odd Atelier, and more.

Jennie is a member of the Korean girl group BLACKPINK and she wowed fans with her look for her latest campaign. However, she also surprised netizens as she shared the screen with model Lucas El Bali. While some fans appreciated the idol for her looks and chemistry with the model, others mentioned that the image made them uncomfortable.

Fans react to BLACKPINK's Jennie and Lucas El Bali's pictures for Chanel Coco Crush's campaign

Jennie is famously known as 'Chanel girl' due to her long-time partnership with the brand, which began in 2017. The idol has continued to make multiple appearances in campaigns for the brand and her latest Chanel Coco Crush campaign sent fans into a frenzy, as she posed with model Lucas El Bali.

BLACKPINK's Jennie donned a simple black dress and sported bangs as her long hair fell over her shoulders. The idol opted for a natural makeup look for the campaign and her matte peach lips, eyeshadow, and elegant jewelry took her look to the next level. Lucas El Bali, on the other hand, donned a simple yet smart black shirt.

Several individuals expressed their disappointment with the campaign and wished they were the ones beside BLACKPINK's Jennie. They took to the comments section of @jnsource's Twitter post and showcased their jealousy as they reacted to the viral image.

Many other fans were excited to see Jennie in the campaign and were happy that she got this opportunity. They were over the moon on seeing Jennie with Lucas El Bali posing together and hailed their visuals and chemistry. They also believed that Lucas was lucky to stand beside their favorite idol.

The popular South Korean girl group BLACKPINK debuted in 2016 under YG Entertainment. The girl K-pop band consists of four members including Jisoo, Rosé, Lisa, and Jennie. The band has been considered one of the most successful Korean girl groups internationally and has performed at massive events including Coachella.

Each of the four members has continued to wow the audience and win the hearts of netizens and BLINKS (the group's fandom's name) throughout their career. Alongside their talents in singing, dancing, and rapping, their fashion sense has also been highly appreciated by fans.