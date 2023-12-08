Fans elated as Blackpink's Jennie becomes the face of Jacquemus "GUIRLANDE" campaign: "She looks so cute"

The luxurious French fashion brand Jacquemus has tapped Blackpink's Jennie for the latest holiday collection campaign called "GUIRLANDE." Simon Porte Jacquemus and his eponymous label have succeeded in capturing the attention of K-Pop stans globally with this latest collaboration news.

Blackpink's Jennie and Simon Porte Jacquemus have been close friends, and fans have always suspected a partnership to be right around the corner. The rumors were recently solidified when the K-Pop idol posed for Harper's Bazaar magazine as the face for Jacquemus in September 2023.

In the latest news, the duo have finally made an official partnership with Jennie appearing in the brand's latest Holiday collection campaign teaser. Fans were elated upon hearing the news and took Twitter by storm. A fan tweeted:

While fans could only see a glimpse of Blackpink's Jennie the Holiday collection campaign teaser, they continued congratulating the idol for her latest victory in the field of fashion.

Fans react to Blackpink's Jennie's appearance in the latest Jacquemus "GUIRLANDE" holiday campaign teaser

Blackpink's Jennie has often been regarded as the "IT" girl for K-Pop's 3rd gen by fans. Idol has also proved the same by making waves within the fashion industry with her multiple partnerships with global brands, including Calvin Klein, Chanel, Adidas, Gentle Monster, and more.

The member gained her global fan base by continuously impressing fans with her staggering vocals, eye-catching visuals, and exceptional style. Now, the K-Pop start is garnering attention with yet another project. Jacquemus released a campaign teaser video featuring Jennie on December 8, 2023, where a glimpse of the star was seen.

The small glimpse was enough to send the internet into a frenzy. Many fans were surprised by the news and commented that they were happy to see Jennie getting another project.

Fans were elated with the Jennie x Jacquemus partnership, which has been suspected and manifested by them for a long time.

Alongside a glimpse of playful Jennie in the campaign, many dogs were seen, which ultimately made the teaser cute for fans.

Fans were proud of the fact that Jennie has been an ambassador for multiple high-end global brands.

Fans expressed their excitement regarding the campaign and said they are waiting for the full campaign to drop.

Not only fans but Simon Porte Jacquemus was also elated by the partnership with Blackpink's Jennie, as he posted in his Instagram story:

"So Happy, dream come true"

In the latest teaser post, Jacquemus revealed that the official campaign will drop next week, with no specified date. The campaign is stated to be "GUIRLANDE," which is named for the upcoming holiday collection.

The holiday collection's official imagery has yet to drop, however, it is confirmed to have apparel, footwear, and accessories. The collection will feature boots, dresses, scarfs, handbags, and more.