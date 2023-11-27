Jacquemus debut kids collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Jacquemus, the French eponymous label founded in 2015, has released some innovative designs in 2023, establishing itself as one of the 'it' brands of the year. The brand's first collection for kids dubbed "Mini me" dropped on November 25, with its popular romantic apparel and soft accessories for the little ones coming out just in time for the holiday season.

The capsule collection comprises brightly colored and frayed bucket hats, hooded jackets, cropped shirts, denim jackets, and a pair of chunky white sneakers among others.

The prices range from $87.97 to $268.87.

A closer look at the pioneer Jacquemus collection for kids

The collection features:

1. White button-down shirt

The White button-down shirt (Image via Jacquemus)

The urban short-sleeved shirt is dressed in all white enhancing its versatility. The casual cut design is enhanced by a mother-of-pearls button set and a Cuban collar. The embroidered brand logo on the pocket pays homage to the new generation brand and creates an artful contrast. The stylish shirt sells for $191.42 on the brand's website.

2. Pink Jacket

The Pink Jacket (Image via Jacquemus)

The classic cut denim jacket is enveloped in baby pink and accented by indigo thread detailings. The button closure is decorated with engraved denim buttons while the side pockets enhance the retro-inspired vibe of the outfit. The "J" stitching on the chest pocket pays homage to the brand. The jacket sells for $262.40 on the brand's website.

3. White sneaker

The White sneaker (Image via Jacquemus)

This chunky sneaker silhouette is dressed in all-white with a mix of leather and rubber on the upper. The metal eyelets enhance the crisp visual of the shoes. The shoes sell for $268.87 on the brand's website.

4. Bucket hats

The Bucket hats (Image via Sportskeeda)

The classic bob-styled bucket hats come in an array of pink, dark beige, red and frayed pink. They all feature a tone-on-tone embroidered brand logo and a top-stitched video. They sell for $87.97 on the brand's website.

5. Twist Tucked blouse

The Twist Tucked blouse (Image via Jacquemus)

The stylish blouse comes in a neon pink color with a cropped loose fit and an open collar. The asymmetrical drape at the front enhances the elegant design. The impressive blouse sells for $191.33 on the brand's website.

6. The long-sleeved striped shirt

The long-sleeved striped shirt (Image via Jacquemus)

The straight cut shirt is fitted with Mother-of-pearl buttons and blue and white painted stripes. The square sleeves and classic collar seal off the casual clothing piece. It is available for $213.20 on the brand's website.

7. Hoodie

The Hoodie (Image via Jacquemus)

This winter apparel is dressed in bright red and is accented by the brand logo on the chest. The hoodie is available for $164 on the brand's website.

History of the rising French brand

The French brand is renowned for its minimalist take on French fashion and its romantic and feminine design. Founded in 2015, the brand released the iconic micro handbag dubbed the Le Chiquito which started the tiny bag trend and was spotted with celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Rihanna.

The fashion house expanded into menswear in 2018 and has released many trailblazing designs. The brand's success can be attributed to its bold and eye-catching designs.

The "Mini me" collection is comprised of high-quality and premium clothing pieces. Shop them before they get sold out.