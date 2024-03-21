Hyoseop's look for the latest magazine pictorial stuns the fans: "handsome king"

The Business Proposal actor, Ahn Hyoseop recently appeared for Vogue Korea in Lacoste's latest collection. The visuals were shared by the magazine on March 20, 2024, and were shot in Paris. He was seen wearing casual outfits in shades of blue and white. He was announced as the global brand ambassador of Lacoste on March 15, 2024.

Fan reaction on Hyoseop's look (Image via Instagram/@voguekorea)

Teaming up with Lacoste, the famous French fashion label, he proved his fashion versatility and charm. His collaboration showcased his innate style and trendsetting flair, making him a standout fashion icon.

The actor's appearance in Lacoste's latest collection garnered widespread praise from fans, who flooded social media with compliments like "so handsome."

Fan reactions on his look (Image via SportsKeeda)

More details about Hyoseop's look for the latest magazine pictorial

In the stunning photoshoot, he wore a variety of casual outfits mostly in blue and white. He wore a navy blue shirt with jeans, black shorts with a black jacket over a white and black t-shirt, and finished the look with navy blue canvas shoes. Another outfit included a light blue jacket over a white and blue printed shirt.

For other looks, he wore a white t-shirt layered from Lacoste with an oversized shirt that made him look like a "king" in the shoot. He styled it with cargo pants that gave a cool look and he looked "handsome" in the pictorial.

Hyoseop looked handsome from head to toe. He chose silky straight hair neatly parted in the middle as his hairstyle. He used a matte long-lasting foundation, and the subtle touch of peach nude lip tint to complete his look, showcasing his attention to detail and sense of style.

The recent Lacoste campaign was shot in Paris and the South Korean actor looked "beautiful" as described by his fans. Lacoste and the actor collaborated on a project earlier to launch him as the global ambassador of the brand. Many believed it was a perfect match, given Hyoseop's charm and style. They're excited to see how he'll represent the brand worldwide.

In his latest magazine photoshoot, the Dr. Romantic actor looked amazing and also showed his talent and influence in both entertainment and fashion. Fans were mesmerized by his appearance, highlighting his versatility. Hyoseop's presence as a fashion icon cements his place as a talented individual bridging entertainment and fashion effortlessly.