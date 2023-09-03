"It kind of feels like baby food" - TikToker criticizes Gordon Ramsay's new frozen food line

On August 24, 2023, People magazine reported that Gordon Ramsay had launched his own frozen food line, By Chef Ramsay, which is available only at Walmart. The chef's new venture includes eight frozen dishes made by Ramsay himself, ranging from lasagna to fish and chips.

However, as the news surfaced online, several individuals were taken by surprise as the chef had expressed his hatred towards frozen food on several occasions in the past.

On August 31, TikTok user Roy Cisneros (@101marketplaceca) unveiled the range of Gordon Ramsay's frozen dinners at Walmart and the clip went viral as it garnered over 1.4 million views.

Cisneros reviewed the food and added:

"It kind of feels like baby food, you know".

"This is not good" - TikToker reviews Gordon Ramsay's frozen food line

The TikTok video uploaded by Roy Cisneros created a buzz on social media platforms (Image via TikTok / 101marketplaceca)

The British celebrity chef and MasterChef judge, who is well-known for his brutally honest statements and fiery demeanor, has now launched his own frozen food line, By Chef Ramsay. The line is only available at Walmart and includes lasagna, risotto, slow-roasted beef, fish and chips, lemon caper chicken, macaroni, chicken pot pie, and shepherd's pie.

As the news surfaced online, netizens believed he was being a hypocrite as he previously told Bon Appetit in 2009 that one of the only food items he would never eat was "Any ready meal (frozen meal)." He also previously criticized restaurants for cutting corners while preparing meals for their customers and urged people to rediscover the joys of cooking with fresh, seasonal, and local ingredients instead of using frozen food.

In the aforementioned TikTok video, Roy Cisneros recorded himself heading into Walmart's freezer aisle. He approached a freezer door and gave netizens a glimpse of the Gordon Ramsay-branded frozen dishes.

Cisneros said in his video:

“So I’m at Walmart, and I gotta say, all the sh*t this dude gave restaurants for microwaving sh*t. What is this?”

Cisneros went on to mention that each box costs $6 and stated that he thought Shepherd's pie was supposed to be made with lamb, but Ramsey's version was made with ground beef. He also stated that the dish did not look appetizing as he said:

"There's no texture or anything and there's barely any flavor, plus after a few seconds you get this pile of greasy film stuck in your tongue. No I'm sorry, this gets a straight one out of ten. This is not good".

Several netizens also took to Twitter to express their shock and surprise about the chef's new line. They pointed out the irony of the chef launching his own frozen foods line after criticizing the same for several years.

More about Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay is a celebrity chef, television personality, restaurant owner, and author from the United Kingdom. He launched his first restaurant in 1997, and since then, he has opened 58 restaurants all over the world. He is a well-renowned chef and has received 17 Michelin stars in total throughout his career.

He is best known for hosting competitive cooking shows including Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares (2004-2009, 2014), Hell's Kitchen (2004), and The F Word (2005-2010). His show Kitchen Nightmares even won a British Academy Television Award in 2005 for Best Feature.