“It's actually oh slays”— Fans excited as Lionel Messi collaborates with Lay's to launch a brand new campaign 

Lionel Messi recently collaborated with Lay's for a brand new campaign. The potato chip giant brings in the football legend for its new chant Oh-Lay’s, Oh-Lay’s, Oh-Lay’s, Oh-Lay’s, which is inspired by Lionel Messi's famous football chant Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé.

Trending

The campaign features Lionel Messi biting into a chip and saying out loud Oh-Lay's. Later, the angle of the camera moves toward the men in the locker room and then opens up to the stadium. The campaign visuals are shot beautifully giving a homecoming feeling to the entire ad campaign.

Fans gushed over social media platforms and filled them up with positive compliments.

One particular fan said—

“It's actually oh slays”

Fan reactions on Messi's latest Lay's commercial (Image via Instagram/@lays and @lionelmessi)

Everyone loved the collaboration between Lionel Messi and Lay's hinting at how chips and football go together perfectly.

Fan reaction on Messi's commercial for Lay's (Image via SportsKeeda)

Fan reaction on Messi's commercial for Lays (Image via SportsKeeda)

Lionel Messi partners with Lay's to launch a brand-new campaign

Lay's recently roped in Lionel Messi to launch a brand new campaign and it put an amazing twist on the crowd's most lovable anthem Olé to Oh-Lay’s. In the new commercial, Messi is seen singing Oh-Lay's in the locker room with his teammates.

They join him in singing the anthem and then the shot opens in the stadium where his fans are cheering the new anthem. Then, everyone watching the game at home is showcased chanting the anthem.

Read more: 7 Best athlete-owned lifestyle brands of all time

America's favorite potato chip brand is joining the soccer excitement by celebrating Messi's signature move – the "Chip Shot" goal. When Messi scores his first chip shot goal of the 2024 soccer season, Lay's will launch a sweepstakes.

This contest can help fans win special soccer ball-shaped chip bags and one lucky person will get a Messi-autographed Lay's jersey. To enter, one needs to follow @lays on Instagram, TikTok, or X, like the post announcing Messi's goal, and comment with #OHLAYS and #Sweepstakes.

Read more: 7 Sports biographies to read in 2024

According to a report by PR Newswire, Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing, at PepsiCo Foods North America stated—

"When it comes to the perfect blend of skill and flavor, few can match the iconic taste of Lay's chips or the mastery of Messi on the field, so we knew we had to bring the chip icons together to recognize their greatness."

He recognized the greatness and further added about the collaboration—

"With the introduction of 'Oh-Lay's,' we're thrilled to continue our commitment to spark moments of joy for soccer fans everywhere, reminding them that there's no better snack for watching soccer than Lay's potato chips."

Viewers can catch the newest "Oh-Lay's" commercial during the Leagues Cup this summer.

Read more: 6 Sports aftershaves to try in 2024

Lionel Messi has been collaborating with Pepsico since 2006. This latest collaboration celebrates the fusion of chips and football culture in a memorable way, bringing joy to fans everywhere.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback