NewJeans Haerin's latest Dior Beauty campaign wins the internet: "The glam looks spectacular"

NewJeans Haerin was named the global ambassador of Dior in 2023 and has been appearing in the campaigns for the luxury brand’s products since then. The latest Dior Beauty campaign features the South Korean girl band member in multiple beauty looks advertising the luxury brand's products.

Dior Beauty's new campaign comes ahead of the brand's launch of the Dior Adapt Lip Maximizer in the shade Poppy Coral along with advertising products including the Dior Rose Glow blush and Dior Accent Lip Glow in a new shade Pink Lilac.

Fans of NewJeans Haerin were stunned to see the Dior campaign and the stylish makeup look Haerin is sporting in the same. They took to social media platforms to praise the singer's look:

Fans praise Haerin's look for the latest Dior Beauty campaign (Image via Instagram/ @wkorea)

Fans swoon over NewJeans Haerin's latest Dior Beauty campaign

NewJeans Haerin is often praised for her styling and magazine cover shoots in addition to her on-stage visuals. As a band NewJeans is known for breaking barriers and redefining standards and Haerin is one of the most versatile of the lot.

Haerin is often seen sporting loud and statement makeup looks be it using rhinestones with her eye makeup or switching up her look by sporting bangs. The latest Dior Beauty campaign starring Haerin showcases a subtle yet stylish makeup look created using the luxury brand's to-be-launched products.

In the campaign, NewJeans Haerin is seen posing in a black outfit with her hair tucked behind her ear in a simple middle part. Her base makeup is dewy and comprises a pink blush on the cheeks.

Coordinating with the shade of blush, her eye makeup features a pink shade on the start and end of the eyelids with a peach shade in the center. The eyeshadow shades are extended to the lower lash line as well to add depth to the look. Her lips feature a glossy pink shade which completes the look.

Another look from the campaign features NewJeans Haerin in a black-and-white outfit with a simple tucked behind-the-ear hairstyle and dewy base makeup. Her makeup look is very peach-coded and features the use of a peachy coral shade of blush matching with a similar shade of eyeshadow.

The products used to create the simple yet chic makeup look for Haerin in the latest Dior Beauty campaign comprise the Backstage Glow Face Palette in the shade 004 Rose Gold which features golden peach, gold pearl, rose, and pink gold shades, and the Dior Backstage Eye Palette in the shade 002 Smoky Essentials comprising neutral to dark eyeshadows for the perfect smokey eye.

For the lips, the brand has mentioned using the Dior Addict Lip Glow color-reviving balm in the shades Poppy Coral and Pink Lilac.

Fans were elated to see a member of their favorite South Korean girl brand in multiple beauty looks for the Dior Beauty campaign and took to the Instagram section of W Korea's Instagram post to compliment Haerin:

The new shades of Dior Beauty's best-sellers as endorsed by Haerin in the latest campaign are a part of the luxury brand's Spring makeup collection and are set to release in April 2024.