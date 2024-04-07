On April 6, 2024, the renowned baseball player Shohei Ohtani appeared in the latest campaign of BOSS. The Japanese baseball pitcher pulled off different looks for this campaign, all of which were navy and white.

Shohei Ohtani’s fans and other social media users praised the player’s newest campaign for the German luxury fashion label. One of them remarked,

“So cool”

One of the fans remarked (Image via Instagram/@boss)

Numerous other responses from his followers were captured on the internet. An individual made a reference to him as the "Greatest of All Time," while another fan referred to him as "cute." Additionally, a fan made the comment, "best player, best model."

Fans flooded the internet with praises for the player (Image via Instagram/@boss)

More reactions from the social media users (Image via Instagram/@boss)

In addition, comments from internet users lauded the player's attire. Shohei received a complement from a fan, who stated that he appeared more attractive than models.

More details about Shohei Ohtani’s look for the latest BOSS campaign

The newly revealed campaign video featured the partnership of Shohei Ohtani x BOSS. The 29-year-old baseball player, who currently plays for Los Angeles Dodgers, sported a few navy and white outfits inspired by his game. The caption of this campaign video read:

“Baseball aesthetics and heritage design. The BOSS x Shohei Ohtani collection draws inspiration from the game and infuses it with elevated ease”

For the first look, Shohei wore a white striped navy zipper jacket along with a pair of matching trousers. The player’s second look also included similar hues. He carried an all-white polo embellished with his initials on the front. This polo was paired with a solid navy blazer and pants.

The video finished off with Shohei’s final look. For the third look, he rocked a varsity jacket decked in identical palette of navy and white. This jacket was also embroidered with the player’s initials in blue.

Shohei Ohtani has long been a fan of and frequent customer at BOSS. According to the brand's website, the athlete expressed his love for the fashion label by saying,

"I’ve been wearing BOSS and have been a fan of the brand for years, and have always admired its smart designs, simplicity and functionality.”

Besides Shohei Ohtani, BOSS shared some other star-studded campaign videos in the past few days. Prominent personalities including Korean actor LeeMinho, Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen, English footballer Phil Foden, German footballer Kai Havertz, footballer Eduardo Camavinga, and British fashion model Adwoa Aboah also became the part of the fashion label’s campaign.

Previously, in 2023, the player also joined hands with a globally acclaimed sportswear brand, New Balance. He inked a major 10-year deal with the Boston-based company.