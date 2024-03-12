New Balance 9060 Moonbeam sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

New Balance recently unveiled its New Balance 9060 Moonbeam sneakers. This rendition of the 9060 model will feature Moonbeam hues combined with vintage rose and moonrock tones.

The New Balance 9060 Moonbeam shoes are scheduled to make their debut on March 15, 2024, at 10:00 am (US/Eastern Time). These sneakers will be available for purchase through New Balance as well as select retailers both online and in-store. The selling price for this item is set at $149.99.

More details about the New Balance 9060 Moonbeam sneakers

A detailed look at the sneakers (Image via New Balance)

The retro-futuristic shoe, which draws inspiration from New Balance's 99X range and the Y2K era of shoe designs, has appeared in new iterations. As a result, the 9060 has become a regular in the brand's selection of footwear.

Following the limited release of the Clay Ash colorway, which is planned to make its debut globally within the next few weeks, an additional Moonbeam Vintage Rose interpretation has now appeared online. This particular incarnation of the Moonbeam is a demonstration of the label's expertise in the production of sneakers that strike a balance between fashion and functionality.

A refined combination of leather reinforcements in a subdued gray color is featured on the top, which is contrasted against a base of milky mesh that emanates a refined and understated elegance.

As a splash of color that enhances the sneaker's appearance, light blue accents are used to decorate the classic N insignia that is located on the midfoot. These accents also continue to the branding that is located on the tongue.

New Balance 9060 sneakers will be released in next few days (Image via New Balance)

This style is held together by white laces, along with a sockliner that matches, which ensures that the overall appearance is clean and consistent. Furthermore, the footwear is equipped with a sturdy midsole that is not only visually attractive but also serves a practical purpose.

A kaleidoscope of volt, blue, and antique rose colors gives the hefty design new life and offers a fun contrast to the more subdued tints of the upper. The wearer will benefit from dependable traction and support, thanks to the combination of this colorful midsole with a long-lasting black rubber outer sole unit.

The description of the New Balance 9060 Moonbeam shoes on the company's website reads:

“The 9060 is a new expression of the refined style and innovation-led design that have made the 99X series home to some of the most iconic models in New Balance history. The 9060 reinterprets familiar elements sourced from classic 99X models with a warped sensibility inspired by the proudly futuristic, visible tech aesthetic of the Y2K era."

It continues as follows:

"Sway bars, taken from the 990, are expanded and utilized throughout the entire upper for a sense of visible motion, while wavy lines and scaled up proportions on a sculpted pod midsole place an exaggerated emphasis on the familiar cushioning platforms of ABZORB and SBS.”

Interested readers can set their reminders for the New Balance 9060 Moonbeam sneakers that will be accessible in the next few days.