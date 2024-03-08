New Balance 650 "White/Orange" shoes: Everything we know so far

The New Balance 650 "White/Orange" colorway recently appeared online. These sneakers are decked in orange and white hues, complimented with black accents.

The New Balance 650 "White/Orange" colorway is predicted to drop sometime in spring 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit. Note that the brand still needs to disclose the confirmed launch date.

Reportedly, this pair will be traded via the online and physical platforms of New Balance alongside several connected retail vendors. They will be marked with a $140 price tag.

More details about the New Balance 650 "White/Orange" shoes

Aime Leon Dore's Teddy Santis gave the New Balance 650, released in the 1980s, an entirely fresh start on energy. Santis focused on recreating this high-cut basketball sneaker in 2022, following the remarkable success of redesigning the New Balance 550.

Since then, it has been carefully incorporated into New Balance's product lineup and is currently available in an array of enticing color combinations.

As the excitement surrounding Spring 2024 continues to build, fans eagerly anticipate the release of additional variants, such as the "White/Orange" edition. The forthcoming release exemplifies New Balance's dedication to both innovation and fashion.

It features a combination of performance characteristics and a distinctive color palette that is likely to attract attention. High-quality leather and suede were used in the top's construction, which offers warmth and toughness. The footwear is adorned with a signature New Balance emblem, highlighting the sneaker's identity and heritage.

The design is finished with a white midsole and a rubber outsole that is gray and orange, creating a coherent style that draws attention to itself.

Be on the lookout for the New Balance 650 "White/Orange" shoes that will supposedly hit the market in the coming weeks of 2024. Fans and other curious readers are advised to stay in touch with the brand’s site for timely alerts on their launch.

Besides the "White/Orange" colorway, the shoe brand will also release an "Aqua/Grape" iteration of the 650 model in the coming weeks of 2024. This pair will also be sold with a selling price label of $140 per pair via NB's official sites.