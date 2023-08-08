Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 650 "Sail" sneakers: Everything we know so far

There is a possibility that a new version of the New Balance 650 dressed in sail will be released soon in collaboration with Joe Freshgoods. The 650 is a high-top sneaker that pays homage to 1980s footwear. Sneakerheads like this NB model because of its retro design and neutral color palette. While the NB 650 is a great sneaker model, there haven't been many standout colorways.

This time also, the New Balance 650 will come in a complete sail colorway. However, the sneaker brand and Joe Freshgoods did not clearly state or officially announce the release information for the new shoe. But it can be expected that soon, in the coming week, the brands will disclose the release information regarding the Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 650 "Sail" sneakers.

Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 650 "Sail" sneakers feature a white and sail color scheme

Joe Freshgoods, a Chicago-based designer, has joined forces with New Balance for the "Conversations Amongst Us" campaign. This collaboration aims to increase representation and amplify Black voices within the company and the footwear industry as a whole.

The partnership between Joe Freshgoods and New Balance began in the fall of 2020 when Joe Robinson, the founder of JoeFreshgoods, was invited to share his experiences and insights with the Black Soles community. Joe Freshgoods played a pivotal role in every step of the process, from designing the footwear and apparel to shaping the communications surrounding the campaign.

Together, they have created a collection that features lifestyle silhouettes such as the 2002R and 550 New Balance sneakers. Now, they will soon introduce a new version of the New Balance 650.

Joe Freshgoods' recent "Across Town" capsule commercial provided a glimpse of the forthcoming New Balance 650. JFG's signature Cubs and White Sox shorts for Mitchell & Ness were featured in this campaign, along with New Era's 5950-fitting caps. A model casually wears the understated sneakers in a promo photo, exhibiting one of JFG's basic New Balance creations.

The shoes are predominantly Sail in color, featuring Grey accents on the lower heel molds, suede heel panels, logos, and soles. The JFG logo replaces the standard "650" symbol on the forefoot, and it can also be found on the tongue labels.

Since their first collaboration in 2020, New Balance and Joe Freshgoods have maintained strong creative cooperation. The 650 collection was unveiled quietly as part of the "Across Town" capsule campaign, highlighting their expanding relationship. The line represents Joe Freshgoods' particular flair with its clean design and neutral colors.

The New Balance 650 high-top sneaker is crafted with a high foam collar that makes it comfortable to move around in, and the Ortholite insole offers arch support. The classic leather upper is bolstered with a puff and stitch collar, giving it a subtle reinterpretation of molded foam construction.

New Balance has introduced the shoe as,

"With the new 650 silhouette, New Balance introduces a hi-top counterpart to the wildly popular 550. While 1980s on-court design combined supportive features with epic proportions, the 650 offers a streamlined, ready to wear look. A classic, leather upper is bolstered with a puff and stitch collar, for a subtle reinterpretation of molded foam construction, while a raw edged leather eyerow applies the shoe’s elevated construction to every level of detail."

The brand has not yet officially announced anything about the new collaboration. Stay tuned for further updates about the Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 650 "Sail" sneakers release.