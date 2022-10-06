Where to buy the Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 650R collection? Price, release date, and more explored

The Massachusetts-based sportswear giant, New Balance, is renewing its collaboration with long-time partner Aime Leon Dore for a three-piece footwear collection. The frequent collaborators have once again joined forces to release three new makeovers of the classic NB 650R silhouette, just like they did with their recent sneaker collab.

The dynamic duo recently released a series of 550 makeovers in June 2022, and now the New York City-based fashion label and the Boston, Massachusetts-based sportswear behemoth have revealed their upcoming project.

The collaborative shoes can be availed via a draw on the official e-commerce site of Aime Leon Dore, starting October 3 until October 6, 2022, 11 a.m. ET.

More about the upcoming Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 650R three-piece collection in classic color blocking

Upcoming Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 650R three-piece collection in classic color blocking (Image via Aime Leon Dore)

Much of the Massachusetts-based sportswear label's success has been a result of a number of impactful collaborations focusing on the streetwear stalwarts, and one of those brands is Aime Leon Dore. The dynamic duo have managed to garner the attention of sneakerheads globally through their minimalistic yet elegant offerings.

Under the creative direction of Teddy Santis (Aime Leon Dore founder) many of the New Balance silhouettes have been given an update, including the Made in USA collection. The latest three-piece footwear collection features makeovers of the 650R silhouette.

The latest trio of 650R's employ a neutral aesthetic and come in three colorways, i.e. Green, Grey, and Navy Blue. All three silhouettes feature uppers constructed out of mesh material underlays, clad in sail color.

The sail underlays are decorated with full-grain leather overlays that are differentiated by gray, green, and navy blue panels in three sneakers.

The leather overlays are placed over quarters, toe boxes, and heel overlays. The sail hue is featured upon the laces and the vintage cupsole. All three colorways are fixated with multiple co-branded hits, which feature over the shoe inserts, tongues, and lower heels. The most prominent hit is the "New Balance" lettering printed across the collars.

The lower heel features Aime Leon Dore and New Balance logos. Another hue is added into the mix with the stone-hued steady influence over the heel panels and the iconic "N" insignias on the lateral and medial sides.

The tongues are featured with the Aime Leon Dore branding that differs in all three silhouettes with the model's dominant color. The design is completed with the tonal sail midsoles and the creamy outsoles that add a touch of vintage flair.

The shoes will be accompanied by three pairs of cotton laces and a custom co-branded shoe box. The draw for the latest collaborative three-piece footwear collection of 650R silhouette opened on the official e-commerce site of Aime Leon Dore on October 3, 2022, for a retail price of $165. The draw will close on October 6, 2022 at 11 a.m. ET.

The shoes can be availed in sizes ranging from size 4 to size 13. The footwear collection is released under the Fall Winter 2022 'SONNY NY' collection, which includes a wide range of apparel and accessories items.

The SONNY NY apparel collection features shorts, reversible jerseys, warm-up shirts, coach jackets, varsity jackets, hoodies, sweatpants, tees, crewneck sweatshirts, duffle bags, long-sleeved tees, and more.

