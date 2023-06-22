What time will ALD x New Balance 650R sneaker collection drop? Release date, price, and more details explored

Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance have come together to launch three special-edition colorways of New Balance 650R sneakers. The 650 came in three limited-edition color palates that were created especially for the Mulberry Classic. The three colorways are classic pine, blue haze, and black with white.

New Balance 650R sneakers are retro-inspired hardwood classic silhouettes. These vintage classic sneakers have been given a modern update by Aimé Leon Dore. The high-top sneaker appears in a minimal look with a white gum sole.

In order to build anticipation for the limited edition sneakers, the two brands held a 3-on-3 basketball competition on June 10, 2023. It was held just a few steps from Aimé Leon Dore's Mulberry Street flagship store. The 650R collection will see a global release on Friday, June 23, 2023, at 10 am ET and are currently available for advanced reservation. ALD x New Balance 650R sneaker collection will be available only in men's sizes via New Balance and Aimé Leon Dore's official website for $164.99.

ALD x New Balance 650R sneaker collection will arrive in men's sizes

The Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 650R sneaker collection draws inspiration from the retro aesthetic of old-school basketball. The collection features a chunky, mid-top silhouette reminiscent of the hardwood classics.

The sneakers come in a minimal look with a white gum sole and are available in three sleek color options. The basketball sneakers have an old-school-inspired feel and have a ballistic mesh base that is overlaid with white leather. They have perforated panels throughout the sneakers' lateral and medials to stay on the shoes' vintage vibe. However, it is the vintage laces that pull the whole look together.

Teddy Santis, founder, and creative director of Aimé Leon Dore, has been instrumental in elevating the New Balance name over the last couple of years.

"After uncovering the 650 silhouette from the archive in 2021, Aimé Leon Dore brings back a new material pack of the model to celebrate the Mulberry Classic hoops tournament that took place on June 10th on E Houston St," New Balance stated.

A white leather top with black, baby blue, and green color bursts, as well as a gum rubber outsole, are part of a classic athletic style of New Balance 650R sneakers. The tongue, ankle collar, and 'N' marking on the sneaker all include the open mesh. Aimé Leon Dore's iconic apple basketball symbol is toned down and contrasted with the soaring New Balance emblem on a woven tongue label.

New Balance is known for prioritizing comfort in their footwear and the same goes for the 650R sneakers. The sneakers feature cushioning technologies like Fresh Foam or ABZORB, which provide a responsive and comfortable feel, absorbing impact and reducing fatigue. They also incorporate breathable materials and mesh panels to enhance airflow, keeping the feet cool and dry during physical activities.

New Balance 650R sneakers include sturdy materials and reinforced areas to withstand daily wear and tear. They feature rubber outsoles with multidirectional treads or specialized patterns to provide reliable traction on various surfaces, promoting stability and preventing slips. These sneakers are specially crafted for different levels of support to accommodate different foot types and promote proper alignment.

ALD x New Balance 650R sneaker collection is typically designed with a focus on both functionality and aesthetics. They feature various color combinations, sleek designs, and branding details that are quite appealing to fashionistas and sneakerheads.

As mentioned earlier, the shoes will be released globally on Friday, June 23, 2023, at 10 am ET for a price of $164.99, at New Balance and Aimé Leon Dore's official website. They will be available only in men's sizes.

Poll : 0 votes