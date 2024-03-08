New Balance 1906R Vintage Indigo shoes: Everything we know so far

The New Balance 1906R Vintage Indigo colorway recently appeared on the internet. These shoes feature the eponymous Vintage Indigo makeup combined with grey accents.

The New Balance 1906R Vintage Indigo shoes are predicted to be dropped in the coming weeks of 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources. Note that the sneaker brand hasn’t disclosed the actual launch date.

Reportedly, these pairs will be sold via the online and offline locations of New Balance alongside a bunch of their linked merchants. They will be marked with a selling price label of $155 per pair.

More details about the New Balance 1906R Vintage Indigo shoes

A closer look at the New Balance 1906R Vintage Indigo sneakers (Image via Levelshoes)

Cool aesthetics and comfort are seamlessly combined in the New Balance 1906R shoes, which were developed with a running style influenced by the 2000s. With the entry of the "Vintage Indigo" colorway, which is a welcome addition to the Spring 2024 season, the adaptability of the shoe has increased, making it perfect for almost any event.

These trainers have a classic appeal for those who wear them since they combine fashion and practicality in a way that is impossible to ignore.

The beige mesh foundation, Vintage Indigo suede, and leather details used in constructing these kicks give off an air of refinement. The beige mesh underlays of these shoes are topped with indigo panels all over.

Additionally, the grey accents appear around the tongue flaps and heel counter. The recognizable N-logo is positioned on the lateral sides in grey makeup.

The combination of ABZORB and N-ergy padding ensures that each step you take is responsive and comfortable. The advanced design of the Stability Web outer sole unit improves shock mitigation, providing stability and confidence.

Be on the lookout for the next New Balance 1906R Vintage Indigo iteration that will supposedly arrive in the coming weeks. Interested readers and other sneakerheads are advised to stay in touch with the brand’s site for timely alerts on their launch.

Besides the Vintage Indigo hue, New Balance gave more different makeovers to its 1906R for this year. The "Polka Dot" sneaker pack and joint colorways with Kith are also ready to be offered in the coming weeks.