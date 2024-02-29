Kith x New Balance 1906R Black Burgundy shoes: Everything we know so far

The Kith x New Balance 1906R Black Burgundy rendition most recently appeared online. The earliest images of this shoe were shared by @kicks_talk. This latest design will be entirely decked out in a Black/Forest Green-Burgundy-Metallic Gold palette.

The Kith x New Balance 1906R Black Burgundy colorway is projected to be launched sometime in the spring of 2024, as Sole Retriever and Sneaker Bar Detroit stated. Note that the partnering entities haven't disclosed the official release date as of now.

Reportedly, this shoe will be available only in Kith stores and online. There has been no announcement of the selling price as of the time of this writing.

More details about the Kith x New Balance 1906R Black Burgundy sneakers

A closer look at the tongues and heel counters of Kith x New Balance 1906R sneakers (Image via Instagram/@kicks_talks)

Amid the rapidly evolving sneaker industry, Ronnie Fieg's Kith has grown into a byword for innovative partnerships and retail growth. The New York City-based label has increased its global reach in the last year, opening boutiques in Miami, Toronto, and Los Angeles.

The brand has consistently offered highly demanded collaborations, particularly with New Balance. Sneakerheads have come to expect designs from the collaboration between New Balance and Kith, and their most recent effort on the New Balance 1906R is set to keep the trend going until Spring 2024.

Like the previously shown Cream iteration, this new version of Kith's 1906R features a well-considered combination of components and colors. Metallic gold details define the mudguard and triangular-shaped additions, while the sneaker's wide-spaced mesh foundation, primarily clothed in black, provides a sleek and adaptable setting.

The tongue tag, which also bears the joint marking, commemorates the relationship between Kith and New Balance, and the deep burgundy hues on the "N" emblem create a dramatic contrast.

A black TPU heel area provides structural support and top design completion, and style and comfort are offered by an integrated black sole unit that underlies the design.

Be on the lookout for the Kith x New Balance 1906R Black Burgundy shoes that will supposedly hit the shelves in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to the brands’ online locations for timely updates on their release and more information.