Drake x Nike NOCTA Hot Step 2 “Eggplant” sneakers: Everything we know so far

Just lately, the "Eggplant" version of the Drake x Nike NOCTA Hot Step 2 surfaced online. Well-known sneaker insider @brandon1an shared the first design prototype of these shoes.

The Drake x Nike NOCTA Hot Step 2 “Eggplant” sneakers are projected to be launched sometime during the summer of 2024, as per Sneaker Bar Detroit and other sources. Note that the confirmed launch date has not been disclosed by the partnering entities as of now.

Reportedly, these shoes will be dropped via the online as well as offline locations of NOCTA and Nike, alongside a slew of their associated retail shops. These pairs will be marked with a $200 price label.

More details about the Drake x Nike NOCTA Hot Step 2 “Eggplant” sneakers

Expand Tweet

A vivid "Eggplant" colorway is going to be featured on the Hot Step 2 that Drake and Nike are planning to release. This release, which is appropriate for the summer of 2024 and offers sneaker aficionados a trendy footwear option, is part of the early lineup and comes in "Total Orange" and "White" varieties.

Drake and Nike's collaboration has been broadened with the release of the NOCTA Hot Step 2, which is an evolution of the 2022 Hot Step and features a sizeable yet fashionable structure. This model successfully combines modern elements with a nostalgic aesthetic, drawing influence from basketball shoes and turf trainers from the 1990s.

In addition to having a futuristic appearance, the footwear features ventilated mesh and synthetic leather additions, and it comes in a contemporary combination of Eggplant, Gunmetal, and University Gold. Adding a touch of refinement to the shoe are Gunmetal embellishments on the Swoosh insignia, midfoot TPU reinforcements, and heel sections.

Expand Tweet

Not only does the NOCTA insignia on the tongue provide an interesting statement, but the foam midsole featuring Nike Air cushioning ensures that the shoe is both comfortable and fashionable.

Be on the lookout for the Drake x Nike NOCTA Hot Step 2 “Eggplant” rendition that will reportedly hit the shelves in the coming weeks. Fans and other interested parties are advised to stay connected with Swoosh’s site for timely alerts on their launch.

In addition to the Eggplant version already stated, the Drake x Nike NOCTA Hot Step 2 will be released in different colors, including "Total Orange" and "White." The retail price of these shoes is $200 as well.