Drake x Nike NOCTA Hot Step 2 Total Orange shoes: Everything we know so far

The Drake x Nike NOCTA Hot Step 2 Total Orange rendition recently surfaced online. This shoe will be decked in a Total Orange/Chrome-University Gold palette.

The Drake x Nike NOCTA Hot Step 2 Total Orange colorway is projected to step into the sneaker scene sometime around the summer of 2024, as stated by Sole Retriever and other similar sources. Note that the Swoosh label hasn't revealed the official date.

Reportedly, these pairs will be sold via the online stores of NOCTA, Nike, and some of their linked merchants. They will be marked with a $200 price tag.

More details about the Drake x Nike NOCTA Hot Step 2 Total Orange shoes

Notwithstanding that Drake's accomplishments in the field of music are almost unrivaled, the sneaker designs that his NOCTA brand, which works in partnership with Nike, has produced have also garnered much attention from his fans and sneakerheads.

Following the mixed reception that the Hot Step Air Terra garnered, the duo returned with the well-liked Glide sneaker model. Following this, Drake returned the Air Zoom Drive, another model reminiscent of the past. Notably, a vibrant Total Orange version marked the return of the Hot Step layout, a first for the line.

The basic shape of the Drake x Nike NOCTA Hot Step 2 is preserved, but the shoe's paneling and craftsmanship have been altered, bringing it into a completely new setting. The shoe's base is crafted from mesh, visible at the toe, tongue, and heel, providing both comfort and enhanced ventilation.It has synthetic toppings that include distinct concave ridges decorate the profile, giving it a contemporary appearance.

The shoe is completely covered in color with the same name, and chrome details compliment it on the small Swoosh and the midfoot TPU layer. These components infuse a touch of sophistication into the otherwise simplistic design. Furthermore, the inclusion of NOCTA branding on the tongue serves to underscore the exclusivity of the collaboration.

Additionally, the tonal foam midsole, which features Air padding in the heel, guarantees a combination of fashionable and practical features. This softness is combined with a long-lasting rubber outsole, resulting in a design that is equally suitable for use on sidewalks as it is for formal events.

Be on the lookout for the Drake x Nike NOCTA Hot Step 2 Total Orange shoes that will supposedly hit the shelves in the coming weeks. Fans can stay connected with Swoosh’s site for regular alerts on their releases.