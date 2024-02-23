Drake x Nike NOCTA Cardinal Stock collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Drake x Nike NOCTA Cardinal Stock collection was most recently launched for purchase. This latest joint capsule offers the collaborative Air Zoom Drive shoe, along with sweatpants, caps, track pants, track jackets, and more items in four interesting colorways.

The Drake x Nike NOCTA Cardinal Stock collection is currently available for purchase from Nocta.com. The prices of the items in this latest joint collection vary from $45 to $165. They are offered in sizes ranging from S to XXL.

The Air Zoom Drive sneakers from this collection are also available on the Nike SNKRS app for $165. These shoes are offered in sizes ranging from US3.5 to US18 for men and US5 to US19.5 for women.

More details about the Drake x Nike NOCTA Cardinal Stock collection

Take a closer look at the items offered under Drake x Nike NOCTA Cardinal Stock collection (Image via NOCTA)

In the most recent drop of the Spring 2024 Cardinal Stock collection, Drake and Nike NOCTA have returned with a fresh collection of essential items for your closet. The handpicked assortment of NOCTA goods with additional hues features a variety of comfort-focused basics for transitional weather.

In this edition, NOCTA does what it does best: it gives track staples a distinctive flair. This includes things from t-shirts to sweatpants and sweatshirts that can be paired together.

A t-shirt, tracksuit, hoodie, fleece sweat pants, joggers, and other items bearing the NOCTA trademark are among the items that are included in the collection, which is presented in an array of colors consisting of black, grey, green, and tan.

The sewn triple cross emblem, designed to complement the Swoosh insignia, contains a few subtle references to the NOCTA trademark. In addition to the apparel line, the cap pieces are also available in the black and white palette, which is the collection's name.

In conjunction with its release, the Nike NOCTA Air Zoom Drive will also be available in the color "Summit White." It was approximately five months ago when the footwear was initially made public, and at that time, fans were given an early glimpse at the clean partnership.

The shoe has been updated with a lightweight structure and uses premium supplies to boost the overall shape. The upper is constructed out of premium leather that is completely white, and the sneaker has a Zoom Air bag that is visible in the heel. The outsole and the insole have the three-pronged markings NOCTA is known for.

The items offered in this latest Drake x Nike NOCTA Cardinal Stock collection are:

Air Zoom Drive can be bought for $165.

NOCTA Big Body CS Tee is priced at $45.

NOCTA Fleece CS Hoodie is priced at $125.

NorthStar Nylon Track Jacket can be bought for $135.

NorthStar Nylon Track Pant is marked with $100 price tag.

NOCTA Fleece CS Open Hem Sweatpant marked with $115 price tag.

Crew Socks pack of 3 is purchasable for $30.

S.S.C. Cap CS is priced at $30.

Don't miss out on the Drake x Nike NOCTA Cardinal Stock collection that is currently accessible. Interested readers can check out the NOCTA website and Nike SNKRS app to get their hands on this complete assortment.

