7 Best Nike Air Max 1 sneaker colorways to look out for in 2024

One of the best shoe lineups from Nike is its Air Max 1, offering some great options in the lifestyle section. The designer Tinker Hatfield thought of the shoe while he was on a Paris trip, gathering ideas to create an avant-garde.

Since its inception in 1987, the sneaker has become a coveted one and every year the brand unfurls an assortment of colorways. In 2024, the brand has already stocked sneakers like the "Platinum/ obsidian" colorway, contributing footwear in the subtle color theme.

It might seem pretty overwhelming to find a perfect colorway from the lineup so the Sportskeeda team has listed some of the best colorways.

Some of the best colorways from Nike Air Max 1

1) Nike Air Max 1 "Since 72"

As per the Sneakers Bar Detroit, a new colorway of AM1 will come in the Summer of 2024. The sneaker is dressed in an amalgamation of white, cream, university red, and limestone.

Not only the color blending, but the sneaker also incorporates leather, suede, and mesh together in this colorway. AM1 "Since 72" colorway features a red insole to pay homage to the brand's sneaker root. It will be available for $140 once it is released.

2) Nike Air Max 1 ’86 Original ‘Big Bubble’

Originally released the shoe in 1986, the sneaker is one of the notable colorways due to its distinctive color blending. The color palette of black, white, and university red created an eye-catching outlook. On the upper, the sneaker boasts a white hue, and the university red is tinted on the borderline of the midsole.

The red swoosh and mudguards are complemented by the pristine white lace case. The outsole is colored black and white, enhancing practicality with an intricated sole design. The sneaker is not available at the Nike store but one can buy it from Stock X for $190.

3) Nike Air Max 1 ‘Atmos Elephant’

For people who love to wear more edgy or junky fashion, this elephant colorway can be suitable for them. The sneaker is dressed in jade black and grey, offering a dark upper.

The sky blue swoosh and white midsole, toe case bring the contrast. The elephant print is tinted just above the midsole, creating a poise to the whole look. This sneaker was released in 2017, and Nike is out of stock with the shoe. However, one can find them at Stock X, Ebay, and other secondary selling markets for $816. Notably, the price is based on the bidding.

4) Air Max 1 "Pure Platinum/ Dark Obsidian"

In January 2024, the sneaker mogul unveiled a fresh colorway from AM 1 which comes in a sober color palette. The sneaker embraced the mesh and suede for the upper, tinted in platinum and dark grey colors.

To bring the variation, the contrasted dark obsidian color is painted at swoosh, while the outsole matches the same. The sneaker is available at the Nike store with a price tag of $140.

5) Nike Air Max 1 ‘Patta x Parra Cherrywood’

The Cherrywood iteration is one of the best colorways from the Nike AM1 lineup. This sneaker is a collaboration between Patta, Para, and Nike to offer an iconic sneaker. Dressed in cherry color, the sneaker is structured in suede.

To bring the contest, this sneaker has a white midsole while the outsole is tinted with red, yellow, and university blue. The sneaker is available at the GOAT and stock X and the price range begins from $8500.

6) Nike Air Max 1 Serena Williams Design Crew

The tennis star Serena Williams collaborated with Nike to offer a vibrant colorway of AM 1. The sneaker is colored in different shades of orange and came to market in September 2023.

Constructed with a suede upper and white midsole, the sneaker is available at Stock X, price ranges between $91 and $303.

7) Nike Air Max 1 ‘Parra’

When it comes to the different colorways of AM 1, the authentic art of Parra must be on the list. This colorway embraced grey, pink, purple, and blue, creating a design with parallel lines.

The sneaker was released with a price point of $150 and it is available at stock X for $417.

Apart from them, sneakerheads can explore other popular colorways like Atmos Supreme Animal Pack, Patta Waves, Eminem Charity, and so on. However, Nike might not sell all of them now due to its low stock. One can check the reselling websites to garner them.