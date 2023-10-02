New Balance 991v2 “Classic Grey” sneakers: Everything we know so far

The New Balance 991v2 “Classic Grey” sneakers are poised to etch a distinct mark in the dynamic world of footwear. New Balance's legacy of merging function with fashion is evident in its extensive range of innovative designs, and this upcoming release promises to be a jewel in its crown.

The much-anticipated version of the New Balance 991v2 stands out not only because of its collaboration with Stone Island but also due to its unique design elements. The classic grey base, enhanced with dark tan suede panels, gives it an earthy, sophisticated look.

Set to be unveiled on October 12, the sneaker promises a blend of aesthetics and premium craftsmanship, a worthy addition to any aficionado's collection.

New Balance 991v2 “Classic Grey” sneakers will be released on October 12

New Balance 991v2 “Classic Grey” sneakers Overview (Image via Twitter/@SBDetroit)

While its predecessor was lauded for its comfort and design, the 991v2 takes it a notch higher. The mesh base layer ensures breathability, an essential for both athletes and casual wearers.

The leather vamp connectors and laces, doused in a classic grey, provide durability and a snug fit.

The teal-colored accents, subtly embedded in the shoe's ABZORB cushioning system, break the monotony and add a modern twist. Furthermore, the Made In England embroidered branding is a nod to the brand’s commitment to top-tier quality and craftsmanship.

The surrounding suede panels not only provide an aesthetic appeal but also add to the shoe's overall texture and feel.

Glimpse of New Balance 991v2 “Classic Grey” sneakers (Image via Twitter/@SBDetroit)

The teal-colored enhancements, besides serving as visual highlights, emphasize the upgraded ABZORB cushioning system, ensuring comfort with every step.

New Balance: More than Just a Brand

Tracing back to 1906, when English-born William J. Riley founded New Balance, the brand has been a pioneer of innovation.

From pioneering arch supports to launching the iconic New Balance Trackster with rippled soles, it has continually set benchmarks. Their collaborations, be it with renowned personalities like President Bill Clinton or with global brands, have kept them at the forefront of the sneaker world.

A Brief look at recent innovations

Apart from New Balance 991v2 “Classic Grey” sneakers, here are some of the recent releases from New Balance.

New Balance Fresh Foam BB “Sky Blue”: The New Balance Fresh Foam BB “Sky Blue” has been making waves due to its tonal color blocking, reminiscent of Jamal Murray’s TWO WXY V3 PE. The color variations and design intricacies make it a standout.

New Balance Fresh Foam BB “Dad Shoe”: The New Balance Fresh Foam BB “Dad Shoe” taps into the nostalgic "Dad Shoes" trend. With its release on September 29th at $130, it's evident that New Balance is not just revisiting its roots, but also embracing contemporary trends.

The New Balance 991v2 “Classic Grey” sneakers are a culmination of history, innovation, and design. As the 2023 launch approaches, sneaker enthusiasts should prepare themselves for New Balance 991v2 “Classic Grey” sneakers, a footwear masterpiece that resonates with New Balance's age-old commitment to excellence.

With its distinct design elements and enhanced features, it’s more than just a shoe— it’s a statement.