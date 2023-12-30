Every sneaker releasing under Jordan brand’s Spring 2024 lineup

Jordan brand’s Spring 2024 lineup is set to revolutionize the sneaker world with an array of eagerly anticipated releases. This expansive collection, featuring a huge number of distinct models, ranges from the Air Jordan 1 to the Air Jordan 14, each offering its unique flair.

The highlight of the collection is the much-awaited re-release of retro colorways, which have not been seen since their original debut. Additionally, the lineup includes a reimagined version of the iconic Air Jordan 4, adding a contemporary twist to a classic design.

The collection of Jordan brand’s Spring 2024 lineup is one-of-a-kind for its creative use of metallic colorways, previously unseen in the Air Jordan series. This bold move has already started to turn heads, signaling a new era in sneaker design. Among the standout pieces are the "Bred Reimagined" Air Jordan 4, the "Powder Blue" Air Jordan 9, and the "Metallic Burgundy" Air Jordan 1 High '85, each offering a unique appeal to sneaker enthusiasts.

Furthermore, the collection features an array of vibrant color schemes and new materials, showcasing the brand's commitment to innovation. Special attention is given to the Air Jordan 1 High OG with fresh hues and the Air Jordan 2 in various color combinations.

The return of the "Olive" Air Jordan 5 and the introduction of the women's exclusive "Lucky Green" style add further diversity to the lineup. Additionally, the sleek "Blue Grey" Air Jordan 13 and the versatile mid and low-top versions of the Air Jordan 14 are sure to catch the eyes of many.

With anticipation building, these sneakers are expected to be available soon on SNKRS, Nike.com, and select Jordan Brand retailers.

The Jordan brand’s Spring 2024 lineup is not just a series of releases; it's a showcase of futuristic design and homage to the rich legacy of the brand. Sneaker aficionados should keep an eye out for these upcoming releases to ensure they don't miss out on these remarkable designs.

Sneakers releasing under Jordan brand’s Spring 2024 lineup

1) Air Jordan 2 WMNS “Sail/Black”

Air Jordan 2 WMNS “Sail/Black” (Image via Nike)

The list of Jordan brand’s Spring 2024 lineup starts with this Air Jordan 2 WMNS. Combining Sail/Coconut Milk-Black colors, these sneakers offer a classic yet modern look. Available for $175 from Nike since January 10, 2024, they blend style and comfort, perfect for any wardrobe.

2) Air Jordan 2 “Python”

Air Jordan 2 “Python” sneakers (Image via Nike)

Featuring a White/Fire Red-Black-Sail-Cement Grey palette, these sneakers capture a bold aesthetic. Priced at $175, they have been available at Nike since January 20, 2024, offering a unique blend of elegance and sportiness.

3) Air Jordan 1 High OG “Yellow Ochre”

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Yellow Ochre” (Image Via Nike)

This striking Yellow Ochre/Black-Sail colorway stands out for its vibrancy. Released on January 27, 2024, and priced at $180, these sneakers from Jordan brand’s Spring 2024 lineup are available at Nike, following heritage and modern flair.

4) Air Jordan 6 “Yellow Ochre”

4) Air Jordan 6 “Yellow Ochre” (Image via Nike)

With a White/Yellow Ochre-Black color scheme, these sneakers from Jordan brand’s Spring 2024 lineup add a fresh twist to the classic design. Released on February 3, 2024, for $200, they are available at Nike, perfect for fashion-forward sneaker enthusiasts.

5) Air Jordan 2 Low “Python”

Air Jordan 2 Low “Python” sneakers (Image via Nike)

These low-top sneakers from Jordan brand’s Spring 2024 lineup in White/Cement Grey-Sanddrift-Neutral Grey-Sail represent subtle elegance. Released on February 7, 2024, and priced at $155, they are available at Nike, ideal for those seeking a sophisticated yet casual look.

6) Air Jordan 13 “Blue Grey”

Air Jordan 13 “Blue Grey” (Image via SBD)

The White/Yellow Ochre-Blue Grey-Black combination brings a unique flair. Priced at $200 and released on February 10, 2024, these sneakers from Jordan brand’s Spring 2024 lineup are available at Nike.

7) Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS “Metallic Gold”

Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS “Metallic Gold” 9Image via SBD)

With a chic White/Metallic Gold-Gum Light Brown palette, these sneakers were released on February 14, 2024, for $180. Available at Nike, they epitomize luxury and sportiness.

8) Air Jordan 1 High 85 “Metallic Burgundy”

Air Jordan 1 High 85 “Metallic Burgundy” (Image via SBD)

The White/Team Red-White colorway offers a timeless look. Released on February 16, 2024, and priced at $200, these sneakers are available at Nike, perfect for those who appreciate classic elegance.

9) Air Jordan 4 “Bred Reimagined”

Jordan brand’s Spring 2024 lineup: Air Jordan 4 “Bred Reimagined” (Image via SBD)

This Black/Fire Red-Cement Grey-Summit White iteration, priced at $215, brings a fresh twist to the iconic design. Released on February 17, 2024, These Bred-reimagined sneakers are available at Nike, ideal for collectors and fashion enthusiasts.

10) Air Jordan 1 High OG “Black/White”

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Black/White” (Image via SBD)

A classic Black/White-White combination for timeless elegance. Available for $180 since February 24, 2024, at Nike, they are perfect for everyday wear and special occasions alike.

11) Air Jordan 14 Low WMNS “Love Letter”

Jordan brand’s Spring 2024 lineup: Air Jordan 14 Low WMNS “Love Letter” (Image via SBD)

These Mineral Teal/Metallic Silver-Black "Love Letter" sneakers, released on February 24, 2024, for $180, offer a unique and fashionable look. Available at Nike, they are ideal for those seeking a distinctive style.

12) Air Jordan 5 WMNS “Lucky Green”

Air Jordan 5 WMNS “Lucky Green” (Image via SBD)

Featuring a White/Lucky Green-Black-Ice Blue color scheme, these sneakers are perfect for making a bold statement. Priced at $200 and available at Nike since February 28, 2024, they combine style and comfort.

13) Air Jordan 5 “Olive”

Jordan brand’s Spring 2024 lineup: Air Jordan 5 “Olive” sneakers (Image via SBD)

With an Army Olive/Solar Orange palette, these sneakers offer a trendy and versatile look. Released on March 2, 2024, for $210, they are available at Nike, perfect for adding a pop of color to any outfit.

14) Air Jordan 3 Craft “Ivory”

These Ivory/Grey Mist-Cream sneakers, priced at $210, blend classic design with modern elegance. Released on March 3, 2024, they are available at Nike, ideal for those who appreciate understated luxury.

15) Air Jordan 4 WMNS “Metallic Gold”

The Sail/Metallic Gold-Black combination offers a luxurious look. Priced at $200 and released on March 9, 2024, these are available at Nike, perfect for adding a touch of glamour to your wardrobe.

16) Air Jordan 14 “Flint Grey”

Featuring a Flint Grey/Stealth-White colorway, these sneakers are priced at $210 and were released on March 20, 2024. Available at Nike, they offer a sophisticated yet sporty look.

17) Air Jordan 9 “Powder Blue”

The Summit White/Black-Dark Powder Blue palette makes these sneakers a must-have. Released on March 23, 2024, for $210, these sneakers are available at Nike, perfect for those seeking a classic yet striking look.

18) Air Jordan 1 High OG Craft “Ivory”

These Sea Glass/Pale Ivory-Coconut Milk-Coconut Milk sneakers, priced at $180, were released on March 30, 2024. Available at Nike, they offer a refreshing and elegant style.

19) Air Jordan 1 Low 85 “Metallic Navy”

With a Summit White/Navy-White color scheme, these sneakers offer a classic and versatile look. Priced at $160 and available in March 2024 at Nike, they are ideal for everyday elegance.

20) Air Jordan 2 Low WMNS

Air Jordan 2 Low WMNS (Image via SBD)

The Jordan brand’s Spring 2024 lineup comes to an end with the Black/Varsity Red-Metallic Gold-Off White combination as well. It brings a unique and bold look. Priced at $150 and set for release in Spring 2024, these are available at Nike, perfect for fashion-forward individuals.

This diverse collection of Jordan brand’s Spring 2024 lineup, ranging from the timeless elegance of the "Sail/Black" to the bold statement of the "Python" and the refined luxury of the "Metallic Gold," depicts every sneaker lover's dream. These sneakers have iconic designs, amazing color palettes, and premium-quality materials.

This entire Jordan brand’s Spring 2024 lineup is going to create a pathbreaking history for the brand. Whether you're a collector, a fashion enthusiast, or simply seeking comfort and style, this lineup is a must-have in any sneaker collection.