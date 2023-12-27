Air Jordan 2 Low "Year of the Dragon" sneakers: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

The Air Jordan 2 Low "Year of the Dragon" sneakers are going to make a significant impact in the sneaker world, which marks Jordan Brand's continued celebration of Chinese New Year. As December winds down, the excitement for the new year's festivities is buzzing, and the brand is once again embracing the opportunity to celebrate with a special collection.

This latest addition follows the Air Jordan 1 Low OG and the Air Jordan 38. Both of the sneakers are equipped with "Year of the Dragon"-inspired colorways. The Air Jordan 2 Low is now joining this exclusive lineup to capture the attention of sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike.

The expected release of the Air Jordan 2 Low "Year of the Dragon" sneakers is on January 24, with a price tag of $165. These sneakers are projected to be available via Nike SNKRS and select retailers, which provides fans with the opportunity to add this unique pair to their collection. As Jordan Brand gears up to reveal the entire "Year of the Dragon" capsule, the excitement continues to build.

Air Jordan 2 Low "Year of the Dragon" sneakers will be available at $165

The Air Jordan 2 Low "Year of the Dragon" sneakers feature a white leather upper with exquisite scale detailing around the collar, a nod to the dragon theme. This design choice adds a layer of sophistication and also pays homage to the dragon's symbolic significance in Chinese culture.

A rich red hue adorns the heel tab and lining, which offers a striking contrast to the white upper. Additionally, gold linework at the midfoot and a matching golden wings logo on the tongue add a touch of luxury.

The eyestays and semi-translucent outsole are finished in a subtle shade of jade. This modest yet striking color accent completes the "Year of the Dragon" concept, turning the sneakers into a beautiful work of art.

Craftsmanship and Comfort

Beyond their striking appearance, the Air Jordan 2 Low "Year of the Dragon" sneakers are crafted with Jordan Brand's commitment to quality and comfort. The leather upper provides durability and also ensures a comfortable fit.

The cushioned lining and supportive sole make these sneakers suitable for both casual wear and athletic activities.

The Legacy of Air Jordan

Air Jordan has been a reflection of basketball excellence and sneaker culture since its inception. The brand's commitment to quality, innovation, and style has made it a favorite among athletes and sneaker enthusiasts.

The introduction of the Air Jordan 2 Low "Year of the Dragon" sneakers is a continuation of this legacy, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern design elements.

The Air Jordan 2 Low "Year of the Dragon" sneakers are a perfect blend of cultural celebration and cutting-edge design. Set to release on January 24 for $165, these sneakers offer fans a unique way to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

With its intricate design details and superior craftsmanship, the Air Jordan 2 Low "Year of the Dragon" is more than just a sneaker; it's a symbol of cultural fusion and the legacy of the Air Jordan brand.

As the entire "Year of the Dragon" collection is unveiled, these sneakers are poised to be a highlight, embodying the spirit of celebration and the excellence of Jordan Brand.