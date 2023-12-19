 7 best orthopedic sneakers for women

The best orthopedic sneakers of 2023 mark a significant evolution in footwear, catering not only to those with specific foot conditions but also to anyone seeking comfort during prolonged periods on their feet. Conditions like arthritis, plantar fasciitis, tendonitis, and flat feet often necessitated the use of such specialized footwear.

In the past, the term “orthopedic shoes” may have evoked images of unattractive, bulky footwear, often derisively dubbed “grandma sneakers.” However, advances in understanding foot biomechanics and its impact on various conditions such as plantar fasciitis, tendonitis, and arthritis have propelled shoe manufacturers to innovate.

They are now successfully merging orthopedic benefits with contemporary style. This shift has transformed the landscape of orthopedic footwear, making it appealing to a wider audience.

This transformation is evident in the 2023 lineup of orthopedic sneakers, which blurs the lines between orthopedic and mainstream footwear. The current trend leans towards branding these shoes as 'comfort' footwear rather than strictly 'orthopedic', enhancing their fashion appeal.

This means that orthopedic shoes are no longer just a necessity for some but a stylish and comfortable choice for many. The best orthopedic sneakers of 2023 prove this change, offering a fusion of style, comfort, and health benefits.

New Balance 990v6 and 6 other best orthopedic sneakers for women

1) Hoka Bondi 8

Hoka Bondi 8 (Image via Hoka)

Priced at $165.00, Hoka Bondi 8 is renowned for its orthopedic qualities, ideal for walking and running. It features a softer and lighter foam, along with a pillowed tongue for enhanced comfort. Its design ensures excellent stability, support, and shock absorption.

Additionally, they come in various fun color combinations, combining style with comfort. These pairs are available at Hoka's official website and select retail stores.

2) New Balance 990v6

New Balance 990v6 (image via New Balance website)

Available for $200 on New Balance’s website and selected retailers, these orthopedic sneakers represent a significant evolution in the 990 series, with an updated design that includes FuelCell midsole cushioning for a propulsive feel.

It features a mesh upper with pigskin suede and synthetic overlays, ENCAP midsole cushioning, and reflective accents for visibility. Notably, it contains 70% domestic value and is part of a limited New Balance collection.

3) Skechers GO Walk 6

Skechers GO Walk 6 (Image via Skechers)

Priced at $100.00, Skechers Go Walk 6 is ideal for orthopedic sneakers. The GO Walk 6 offers a lace-up engineered mesh for ease of wear, a synthetic hotmelt upper, and a shock-absorbing cushioned midsole.

These features provide a comfortable, cloud-like walking experience. They are also machine-washable, lightweight, cushioned, and vegan. Those who want to have a pair of the same, can check these out on Skechers' official website and select stores.

4) Asics Gel Kayano 30

Asics Gel Kayano 30 (image via Asics website)

With a price tag of $160.00, available for purchase on the Asics website, these orthopedic sneakers are suitable for both walking and running, especially for overpronators.

The Gel Kayano 30 is known for its gel technology in the sole for a softer step, excellent arch support, neutral stability, and great cushioning. It comes in 11 color combinations.

5) Kuru Chicane

Kuru Chicane sneakers (Image via company website)

Designed primarily for hiking, they also provide comfort for everyday activities. Features include ergonomic fit, built-in arch support, rounded heel cups, a curved insole, moisture-wicking liners, and breathable mesh. These sneakers are available on Kuru’s official website and select outdoor gear retailers at $165.00.

6) Adidas RunFalcon 3 CloudFoam Low Running Shoes

Adidas RunFalcon 3 CloudFoam Low Running Shoes (Image via Adidas)

This is one of the best orthopedic sneakers, built with recycled materials by Adidas, and featuring at least 50% recycled content. They have a Cloudfoam midsole, textile upper, and a rubber outsole for grip.

Designed for comfort and environmental consciousness, they are ideal for both running and casual walks. With a price tag of only $65.00, you can avail of them from Adidas’ official website and various shoe retailers.

7) Nike Structure 25

Nike Structure 25 (Image via Nike)

Available on Nike's official website at $140.00, these orthopedic sneakers offer high support and cushioning, with a focus on stability for every stride. They feature an updated foam midsole, wider midfoot support, increased rocker, Zoom Air unit in the forefoot for responsiveness, and a breathable mesh upper.

Designed for both long and short runs, they also offer a comfortable and accommodating fit.

The best orthopedic sneakers of 2023 offer a remarkable blend of comfort, support, and style. From Hoka's Bondi 8 to Nike's Structure 25, each model brings unique features like advanced cushioning, ergonomic design, and innovative materials.

Whether you're seeking shoes for running, walking, or everyday wear, these sneakers cater to various needs, including those with specific orthopedic requirements.

Bringing both functionality and fashion together, they also demonstrate a commitment to sustainability and foot health, as evidenced by endorsements from medical associations. This selection showcases the best in footwear technology, ensuring comfort and support for every step you take.