7 most expensive Hermès handbags of all time

Hermès handbags, known for their unparalleled luxury and craftsmanship, have been in the fashion industry for decades. Founded in 1837, Hermès initially specialized in high-quality wrought harnesses and bridles for the carriage trade. Over time, it expanded into the realm of leather goods, lifestyle accessories, home furnishings, perfumery, jewelry, watches, and ready-to-wear.

Among its most coveted creations are the Hermès handbags, which represent sophistication and opulence. These bags, often seen as a symbol of status and exclusivity, are not merely accessories but an investment, with some fetching astronomical prices at auctions.

Here are the seven most expensive Hermès handbags released at different times. These pieces are available through exclusive auctions and high-end secondary markets, with some editions fetching prices depending on their rarity and desirability. Also, these handbags are significant as a good investment, since their value is anticipated to remain strong in the forthcoming months.

Most expensive Hermès handbags of all time

1) Birkin 20 Matte Alligator: A New Benchmark in Luxury

Birkin 20 Matte Alligator (Image via official website)

The Birkin 20 Matte Alligator, released in 2023, sets a new benchmark in the luxury handbag market. This edition, first auctioned at Sotheby's October 2023 sale in Hong Kong, sold for an impressive 889,000 HKD or $115,570.

Its standout feature is the Vert D’eau Matte Alligator skin, coupled with a more structured Sellier design and adorned with Gold Hardware. Unlike the Faubourg, this bag's body is unadorned, highlighting the exquisite material's natural beauty.

2) Birkin Faubourg: A Celebration of Hermès’ History

Hermès Birkin Faubourg (Image via official website)

The Hermès Faubourg Birkin, released in 2019, pays homage to the brand's storied history. This limited edition bag, featuring a depiction of the iconic Hermès storefront on Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, showcases meticulous craftsmanship.

Initially available in Brown (Day) and Blue (Night), it later expanded to include White (Snow) and Black (Midnight) versions. The Snow Birkin Faubourg, in particular, fetched over $300,000 in 2022, underscoring its rarity and appeal.

3) Diamond Birkin: The Ultimate Symbol of Opulence

Hermès Diamond Birkin (Image via official website)

The Diamond Birkin stands as a pinnacle of luxury within the Hermès collection. Adorned with diamond-encrusted white gold hardware and crafted from exquisite crocodile skin, this bag comes in various sizes and colors.

Prices for these bags vary, with Sotheby's recording sales between $100,000 and $200,000, excluding the Diamond Himalaya edition.

4) Birkin Ombré: A Rare Collectible

Hermès Birkin Ombré (Image via official website)

The Ombré Birkin, known for its unique lizard skin and mesmerizing symmetrical pattern, is a rare find in the luxury handbag market. Its prices have varied over time, with a peak sale at $137,500 in 2020.

This bag typically features palladium hardware and a lock and clochette also covered in lizard skin.

5) Sac Bijou Birkin: A Fusion of Jewelry and Handbag Design

Sac Bijou Birkin (Image via official website)

In 2012, Hermès introduced the Sac Bijou Birkin as part of its Haute Bijouterie Collection.

Priced around $2 million USD, this miniaturized Birkin, crafted from rose gold and inlaid with 2,712 diamonds, doubles as a bracelet. This exclusive piece, with only three in existence, was re-released in 2019 with black garnets and spinels.

6) Birkin Metallic: A Work of Art

Birkin Metallic bag (Image via official website)

The Hermès Metallic Birkin, released in 2005, is a testament to the brand's innovative spirit.

Available in silver and bronze, this smaller 25-centimeter Hermès handbag features either palladium or gold hardware. The most expensive Metallic Silver Birkin sold for $139,230 in April 2022, highlighting its desirability.

7) Birkin 3-en-1

Birkin 3-en-1 handbag (Image via official website)

Priced at $45,000, the Birkin 3-en-1, a reinvention of the iconic tote. This innovative design seamlessly transforms into three distinct styles. Firstly, it features a sleek canvas clutch, crowned with the classic leather flap, embodying simplicity and sophistication.

Secondly, this Hermès handbag transforms into a leather tote, complete with side straps and the signature turn-lock, offering practicality with a touch of luxury. When combined, the clutch and tote unite to recreate the timeless Birkin silhouette and make it a multi-functional addition to any wardrobe.

These seven Hermès handbags stick to the brand's commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and exclusivity. Every piece tells a story, from the homage to Hermès' historic storefront with the Faubourg to the fusion of jewelry and handbag design in the Sac Bijou Birkin.

Owning one of these bags is not just a fashion statement but an investment in a piece of history, a testament to the enduring allure and prestige of Hermès handbags.