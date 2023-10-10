Top 5 Hermès bags of all time 

The year 1837 marked the beginning of the Hermès label when Thierry Hermès established a harness business in Paris. The business aimed to manufacture leather saddle products for the aristocracy of European countries. The manufacturer presented their first bag, primarily a suitcase, to the public in 1900.

In the 1920s, the business expanded its product line by introducing purses, travel bags, luggage accessories, and clothes. Following the debut of the Kelly in 1935, the Constance in 1959, and the Birkin bag in 1984, the luxury label continued to gain prominence across the globe.

The brand has never wavered in its dedication to workmanship, as seen by the fact that its leather items are still crafted by hand by artisans with unparalleled expertise. If you have a penchant for high-end handbags, you might be interested in the following list of the best five Hermès bags of all time.

Hermès Constance and four other most desirable Hermès bags across the globe

1) Hermès Birkin

Perhaps the most prized bag that Hermès makes is the Birkin bag because of its timeless design. This classic Hermès bag was given its name in honor of the famous actress Jane Birkin. This bag comes in a wide variety of color combinations, fabrics, and styles.

The actress Jane Birkin and the CEO of Hermès, Jean-Louis Dumas, came up with the idea for the Birkin while they were traveling on an Air France trip. Jane encouraged Jean-Louis to design a bag that was more pragmatic. The Birkin 25, 30, 35, and 40 are the different sizes of this bag, which have the highest demand.

Throughout the late 1980s, this handbag has been a highly sought-after fashion accessory for women for its enduring style. Most importantly, it is favored by A-list celebrities and is only available in limited quantities.

The luxurious Birkin bags are considered a great financial investment, no matter whether you have a fresh or pre-owned bag.

2) Hermès Kelly Bag

The Kelly is perhaps the most iconic and historic style of handbag produced by the French luxury label. This bag, which was initially called the Sac-à-Dépêches, is sometimes referred to as Birkin's elder sibling. The Kelly handbag was a preference for actress-turned-princess Grace Kelly.

It is said that Grace Kelly, aka the Princess of Monaco, was responsible for the rise in popularity of this specific bag, which led to it being formally christened for her in the year 1977.

The Kelly Sellier and the Kelly Retourne are both offered as variations of the Kelly handbag. The pattern of stitches and the edges are the distinguishing characteristics: a Kelly Sellier has noticeable stitching and a pointed edge, but the stitching on a Kelly Retourne isn't readily visible.

Furthermore, the edges of the Kelly Retourne are smooth. Due to the deliberate incorporation of strong leather in the construction of this handbag, the Sellier bag has a greater degree of structural rigidity and is more stiff.

The Retourne is crafted from more delicate leather in comparison to a Sellier. Therefore, this gives the former a little more laid-back appearance and enables it to be worn slightly more snugly than the latter. Both these styles of Kelly bags have multiple sizing options.

3) Hermès Constance Bag

Constance is a multifunctional bag that can be worn easily over the shoulder and locks in place with the classic and handy "H" buckle. Catherine Chaillet, the mastermind behind this bag, was expecting her first child at the time she designed it, and therefore, she ended up naming the handbag after her daughter, Constance.

Catherine's creation features an adjustable strap, so the length of the bag's drop may be customized to suit your needs. The Constance is offered in an extensive range of sizes, including the conventional Constance 24 and smaller, tiny, micro, and rectangular variations.

The Constance mini has just a single internal section, while customers who purchase one of the other available sizes can choose a single or a dual interior pocket. This Constance, which is both lively and classy, was Jackie Kennedy's go-to. It can be worn in a relaxed setting throughout the day or when enjoying an evening out.

4) Hermès Picotin

Picotin is the French term for the amount of feed given to a horse, and Hermès makes homage to its roots by incorporating this word. This Picotin bag style is a best-seller because of its pared-down and utilitarian structure.

The appearance of the bag was originally influenced by the look of horse feed bags. A stylish touch is provided by the lock closing, which complements the bucket bag's wide and circular design. This round shape makes it easy for you to carry all your daily essentials.

The Picotin can be acquired in either canvas with leather detailing, which offers a more sporty feel, or in supple, textured leather, giving the handbag a classic appearance. A wide range of hues are available for the Picotin leather, and the ornamental hardware can be palladium or gold.

This bag is ideal for a person who wants an effortlessly stylish and uncomplicated Hermès bag to complement their active lifestyle.

5) Hermès Evelyne

The last on this list is the Evelyne style. The "H"-shaped holes on one side of the Evelyne bag allude to the bag's initial purpose of carrying horse grooming tools. This bag features numerous air vents that will prevent unpleasant odors from building up within.

The label originally designed the Evelyne to be worn with the perforated side against the rider's body. But the bag has now become a status symbol and is carried with the ventilation holes facing out.

There are four generations of the luxury label's Evelyne bag style: the Evelyne I, Evelyne II, Evelyne III, and the Evelyne Sellier.

The strap is not adjustable, and the first generation has no external pocket. Gen 2 also ditched the removable strap in favor of an outside pocket. The third generation of the Hermès Evelyne features the most practical features, such as an outside pocket and an adjustable strap. The Sellier variant of this bag possesses a diamond-shaped "H" printed on the outer surface in place of the perforations.

These are the five best bag designs from the French label that are widely loved by fashion enthusiasts across the globe.