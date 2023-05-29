Fendi Active “Basketball Capsule” collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Basketball is becoming an area of interest for Fendi, and as part of its new summer collection, the Italian luxury label has unveiled the new Fendi Active: Basketball Capsule for men. On June 1, 2023, the brand-new collection will go on sale online. Currently, it is being offered in a limited number of boutiques across the globe.

From June 1 to June 14, the fashion house will debut a spectacular installation at Saks Fifth Avenue's New York flagship, which will include a tiny basketball court with the fashion house's branding on the seventh level.

Prices for the items in the collection range from $120 to $10,000, and they will be sold online and in a few select stores across the globe.

Fendi Active Basketball Capsule offers a wide range of sports-inspired products

Take a look at the items offered under the latest sportswear lineup (Image via Twitter/@petitemuseemagazine)

As part of its summer collection, the luxury house designed a limited edition basketball capsule assortment for men that has the varsity-lettered Fendi Roma and FF emblems. The line features basketball tees, tanks and shorts, a grey tracksuit and varsity bomber jacket, high-top versions of the luxe label's Match sneakers in black and cream or a totally white design embellished with crystals, as well as a variety of accessories like sponge socks, wristbands, a headband set, a black baseball hat and a mini basketball keychain.

The description of the new active basketball capsule on the luxury brand’s website reads,

“Signature codes—the Fendi Roma logo and the FF motif—take the form of varsity lettering in the Fendi Active Basketball Capsule. Shop the limited-edition collection, from jerseys, tees, and shorts to tracksuits in lightweight tech fabric.”

The high-top variant of the brand's Match trainers is included in the capsule collection. It is offered in the traditional black and cream color scheme or in a limited-edition total white crystal-embellished style. Basketball tees, tanks, and shorts are among the athletic ready-to-wear items offered in the line.

They are all decorated with dynamic Fendi Roma ribbed trimming and come in a black and grey color scheme. Additionally, a tonal FF logo pattern can be found on the sleeves as well as sides of a grey tracksuit and varsity bomber jacket that are made of a breathable technical fabric with black contrast piping that resembles basketball lines.

The fashion house additionally sells sponge socks, wristbands, a headband set, a black baseball cap, and a miniature basketball keychain to round off its athletic collection. A black basketball with the exact similar branding emblems has been included in the package as a result of the brand's collaboration with Spalding.

Additionally, a brand-named shoulder strap holder is included with the ball, and a transparent basketball hoop with identical branded motifs with black metal O'Lock chains.

The latest Basketball Capsule will cost you $120 for the socks and $490 for the cap keychain, $750 for the basketball jersey, $1,550 for the pants, and $1,790 for the shoes. Meanwhile, the basketball hoop will fetch $10,000 at auction.

The luxury label’s entry into sportswear with basketball motif is evidence of the sport's ongoing influence on style. The basketball capsule presents a chic twist on athletic gear that is both practical and glamorous with its large trademarks and sporty accents. This assortment is certain to stand out on or off the court.

