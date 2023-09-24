Jordan Spizike Low (2024) colorways: Everything we know so far 

A few weeks back, Nike confirmed the widely anticipated comeback of the Jordan Spizike Low after a long hiatus. The sneaker community awaits a glimpse of the Spike Lee-inspired hybrid shoe. While the Jordan Spizike Low has been confirmed, the Spizike series is only available in high-cut.

Nonetheless, sneakerheads have reason to celebrate since the Spring 2024 release will have plenty of colorways.

Sole Retriever says the Jordan Spizike Low is slated for a Summer 2024 launch. The initial drop will feature the "Sail" colorway in April, followed by the "White Team Red" in May, and concluding with the "White Obsidian" in June. The sneakers can be purchased on Nike.com and at online and in-store sellers. The sneakers will be available in a full range of sizes for the whole family, starting at $165, $125, $80, and $60, respectively.

Jordan Spizike Low sneakers will be offered in three exciting colorways

Regarding design and architecture, the Jordan Spizike Low stays true to the higher model. The silhouette maintains similarity with its classic form, except for the slightly altered collar. The shoe's construction remains essentially unchanged from its predecessor. This sneaker seamlessly combines the iconic elements inspired by the legendary Air Jordans.

As mentioned, the footwear displays the unchanged tongue design from the AJ 6, preserving its authentic length while enhancing the modernized style. The Spizike Low draws inspiration from legendary sneakers and borrowed some elements, such as the Air Jordan 4 wings and Air Jordan 3 elephant print. In terms of its debut colorways, three have been officially confirmed for dropping during the upcoming Summer season.

The inaugural colorway for the strongly anticipated Summer 2024 season - sail, university red, sandstone, and smoke grey. The entire upper of this sneaker is adorned in an elegant sail color. The sneaker features classic grey elephant print accents in their signature spots, additional grey detailing on the lining, a back heel pull tab, and a visible Air unit in the heel.

The Jumpman logo on the tongue and back heel features subtle touches of red. Additionally, the vibrant red Jumpman lace lock effortlessly grabs attention.

The next slated colorway, "White Team Red," showcases white leather uppers paired with subtle pops of red on the tongue, collar lining, lacelock, and rear side of the midsoles. In contrast to its predecessor, this sneaker boasts characteristic grey elephant print accents in their customary spots.

The final version of this trio pack is "White Obsidian," a sophisticated combination of graduated grays. The same elephant pattern is seen on the overlays from tip to heel. The unit's side panels have breathable mesh material, much like previous incarnations. On the midsole, you can also notice the Nike Air visible window.

The Jordan Spizike is an acclaimed sneaker series crafted under the umbrella of Nike's esteemed Jordan Brand. This exceptional collection has truly made its mark in athletic footwear. Jordan Spizike is a marvel of design—a fusion of greatness that merges the essence of multiple legendary Air Jordan models.

The moniker "Spizike" cleverly combines the iconic Spike Lee's nickname "Spike" with the unforgettable "Mars Blackmon," a character brought to life by Lee himself in Nike's legendary Air Jordan advertising campaigns.

To stay in the loop on these kicks and other dope drops, remain locked into Nike's official website or the SNKRS app.