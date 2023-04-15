5 top selling Air Jordans of all time 

Air Jordans have taken the sneaker world by storm ever since they were first launched by Michael Jordan. Since then, several rotations of the silhouette have been created to cater to its ever-increasing demand. However, over time, the Air Jordans have seen a significant change in technology and design.

As a result, many pairs of Jordan shoes have gained popularity for a variety of factors. For example, some are well-known for their hues, others for their designs, and many are sold as a result of well-liked partnerships with various companies and personalities, bringing in record numbers in terms of sales. Some of these silhouettes continue to be a hit among fans even today.

The Air Jordan 11 Retro Concord and four other best-selling Air Jordans in the market

1) Air Jordan 5 Retro Oreo

The Jordan 5 Retro from the Jordan Brand debuted in the now-iconic "Oreo" colorway

The Jordan 5 Retro from the Jordan Brand debuted in the now-iconic "Oreo" colorway, on display atop a complete suede AJ V construction. They have a primarily black design with white details on the midsole, heel Jumpman emblem, and collar lining.

One of the most popular Jordan models of 2013, the "Oreo" Jordan 5 first appeared in the fall of 2013 and sold more than 500,000 pairs.

Furthermore, years later, the Jordan 5 Retro "Oreo" 2021 brought back the straightforward two-tone design, true to the original, with a grey Jumpman embroidered on the tongue, a translucent quarter panel netting, and a black suede upper with tonal TPU eyelets. The internal tongue, collar lining, and Jumpman heel markings have white accents.

The mid-top is supported by a white polyurethane midsole with white speckles and a visible Air unit hidden in the heel. An icy rubber outsole provides stop-and-go traction underfoot.

The Jordan 5 Retro "Oreo" 2021 is available within a price range of $200 to $600 at select and official Nike retail sites.

2) Air Jordan 4 Retro Toro Bravo

On July 13, 2013, the Jordan 4 Retro "Toro Bravo" was first launched, becoming one of the most talked-about Retro releases of the year. Previous sneak peeks of the silhouette showed that the upper was made of flat nubuck rather than suede.

The new style Jordan 4 Retro, which was widely distributed all over the world, was sold out at most outlets the day it was released. This Jordan 4 silhouette is still available for prices ranging from $170 to $600 at select and official Nike retail sites.

3) Air Jordan 11 Retro Concord

Michael Jordan's 11th trademark sneaker, known as the Jordan 11 "Concord," was created by Tinker Hatfield and was sold for $125 after it was launched in November 1995. Since then, it has been reissued numerous times.

On December 8, 2018, this well-known sneaker was re-released in full family sizes, along with a brand-new '45' branding in place of the customary '23' logo on the heel. Since then, it has been revealed that the Concords have surpassed Space Jams as Nike's most successful product.

The Jordan 11 Retro Concord is available for $200 at many retail sites and the official Nike retail site.

4) Air Jordan 3 Retro Infrared

In the Jordan III "Infrared 23," the midsole and upper white and black colors balance each other out. The traditional Jordan III upper is made of a combination of smooth and tumbled leather. The Infrared 23 hits provide a splash of color next to the classic elephant print.

The sneaker is one of those Jordans that uses a combination of white, cement grey, black, and the aforementioned Infrared 23, to honor Tinker Hatfield. This silhouette sold out in no time and became immensely popular amongst sneakerheads.

Fans of this model can avail of them for $200 at select retail sites.

5) Air Jordan 1 "Chicago"





Link -> GS Air Jordan 1 High OG 'Chicago' restocking 4/14 via ShiekhLink -> bit.ly/3GmWjzt GS Air Jordan 1 High OG 'Chicago' restocking 4/14 via Shiekh Link -> bit.ly/3GmWjzt https://t.co/Wj1956OrQf

Few silhouettes carry more significance in the world of sneakers than the Nike Jordan 1, and the Jordan 1 Chicago is the one hue that best represents this silhouette.

Its 1985 release marked the beginning of one of the most lucrative sneaker franchises in history, which has seen the Jumpman endure season after season. The Nike Jordan 1 Chicago hasn't lost any appeal in the 37 years since its release, and four more generations of the same have been introduced to sneakerheads, each with thousands of soldout silhouettes to their credit.

The Jordan 1 "Chicago" and its iterations are available at varying prices for sneakerheads at select retail sites and the official Nike retail site.

While there have been several other Air Jordan sneakers that broke sales records, these five, in particular, are the top-selling for their history and enduring popularity.

