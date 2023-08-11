Telfar x Melissa “Telly Jelly” bag: Where to get, release date, colorways and more details explored 

The fashion collaboration of Telfar x Melissa “Telly Jelly” bag is back with new finishes. After last month's clear bags and slides, these innovative brands are ready with a second round of the collection.

The see-through Shopping Bags and unisex sandals are set to arrive in three updated colorways: “Black,” “Brown,” and “Pink,” marking a new chapter in the collaboration.

Crafted from Melissa's sustainable Melflex material, the bags feature a water-resistant finish and a sleek tubular design. Alongside the bags, the Melissa x Telfar Jelly Slide extends the collection's futuristic aesthetic. Exclusively launching on Telfar's webstore on August 14 and later on Melissa's webstore on August 21, the Telfar x Melissa “Telly Jelly” bags maintain an affordable price range starting at $150 USD.

The bags and slides of this Telfar x Melissa “Telly Jelly” collection will be available in the following price ranges:

Shopping Bags: $150 to $250 USD

Matching Slides: $100 USD

The “Telly Jelly” bag collection introduces an exciting blend of design and functionality. The bags are available in Telfar's standard small, medium, and large sizes. These well-crafted bags and slides are unique and their appealing colorways are also famous for their concert-compliant transparency.

The Melissa x Telfar Jelly Slide complements the bags with a logo-embossed strap, three over-foot stripes, and a small heel. Available in genderless sizing, the slides showcase the brands' commitment to inclusivity.

The use of Melissa's exclusive Melflex material adds another layer of allure to the “Telly Jelly” bag collection. The water-resistant finish aligns with the current trend towards sustainable fashion. With these specifications, the Telly Jelly collection turns out to be an ethical choice for the environmentally conscious consumer.

The restocking of previously released clear products along with the new items is a clever move. It not only speaks to the popularity of the “Telly Jelly” bag collection but also gives a second chance to those who missed out earlier.

It is important to note that the Telfar x Melissa “Telly Jelly” bag collection's affordability makes it accessible to a broad audience. With the competitive pricing and the versatile range of products, it is poised to become a hot favorite in the market.

The Telfar x Melissa “Telly Jelly” bag collection is a striking amalgamation of innovation, style, and sustainability. Its release on August 14 and 21 marks a noteworthy event for fashion enthusiasts, showcasing a perfect blend of aesthetics and practicality. Plus, they have put a great thought for saving the world. That's why along with the diverse colorways and genderless options, they chose eco-friendly materials. Such an appeal caters to a wide audience and thereby, reaffirms success of this much-awaited collaboration.

This collection not just speaks about the creativity of Telfar and Melissa but a significant step towards making fashion inclusive and environmentally responsible. It promises to be a trendsetter, setting new standards in the fashion world.