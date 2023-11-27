Fact Check: Is the Lego Hermes Birkin bag collaboration real? Viral picture debunked

Rumors about Lego allegedly collaborating with Hermes Birkin went viral on social media after an Instagram post by @glam.tol featuring the bag made with the iconic blocks surfaced online. The toys by the brand are enjoyed by all age groups and the rumors about the alleged collaboration left social media users excited.

Many individuals reacted to the post online and some noticed that the caption of the image shared by @glam.tol read, "Generated by AI."

Hence, the Lego Hermes Birkin bag collaboration is not real, and the pictures shared online were generated by AI.

Lego, a Danish toy company renowned for its interlocking plastic bricks, enables individuals to construct various objects. While it has previously collaborated with brands including Marvel, Captain America, Levi’s, and even Ikea, the alleged partnership with Hermes is untrue.

Instagram user, @glam.tol also previously shared similar images of the popular toy brand's alleged collaboration with other companies like Burberry, Ralph Lauren, Dior, and even Starbucks, which were all created using AI tools.

Fake news debunked: The detailing on the AI-generated Lego bag left many perplexed

The Danish toy brand has been in the market since 1932, and it has collaborated with many brands in the past. Hence, as the post about what seemed like a collaboration with Hermes surfaced online, it left fans excited. While the image was generated by an AI tool, the detailing deceived the masses, as it made them believe that the image was real.

From the iconic orange color to the addition of a coin purse, the detailing on the bag the netizens ecstatic as many expressed that they wished to build their own Birkin bag with the blocks. The image also featured a box of the blocks, which stated that it consisted of 95 pieces.

Apart from the bag, the post also included pictures of other Hermes products, including belts, shirts, heels, wallets, and more, which were made with legos with the help of AI.

If the collaboration had been true, the two companies would have made an official statement and announced the same. Additionally, other reliable news outlets would have also reported about it.

However, the images were uploaded with a caption that read, "Hermes Lego Sets. Generated by Ai." Harper's Bazaar also reported that the two popular brands are not collaborating and that the images that have been going viral online were created with the help of artificial intelligence.

Fake news debunked as many shared images of the Danish toy company collaborating with Hermes Birkin. (Image via @glam.tol/Instagram)

While the news about the company's alleged collaboration with Hermes is fake, it emphasizes that individuals should always verify information that they come across online.