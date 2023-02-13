On February 12, Danish toy company Lego took to social media to raise excitement among fans of the Korean pop group BTS by announcing a new collaboration.

HYBE Entertainment and the Lego Games company made the thrilling announcement that a fan-submitted idea of a BTS "Dynamite" brick set that was chosen back in February 2022 had been approved for production. This exciting news was met with enthusiasm from both Lego fans and ARMYs, who have been eagerly waiting for the release of this unique product.

The post, which was made on both the Lego homepage and social media accounts, featured a teasing reference to the septet's hit single Dynamite and a photo of the seven minifigures posing in a disco style reminiscent of the song's music video.

The silhouetted picture was then reposted on HYBE merch's official page to announce the official collaboration, as it is part of the official BTS merchandise.

ARMYs are excited to see BTS' expansion into the world of Lego

ARMYs have taken to social media, raving about the LEGO x BTS collaboration.

🦋NoMango🦋 @NoMango214 @LEGO_Group @bts_bighit @HYBE_MERCH I need to put in my order right now. My 2 favorite things in one. I want it all. Give me more details please. @LEGO_Group @bts_bighit @HYBE_MERCH I need to put in my order right now. My 2 favorite things in one. I want it all. Give me more details please.

OFUJI🧈💛🥞 @fuji_koTweet @HYBE_MERCH @LEGO_Group Thank you soooooo much for making this colab for real!!!!!!!! I have been waiting for this for song time @HYBE_MERCH @LEGO_Group Thank you soooooo much for making this colab for real!!!!!!!! I have been waiting for this for song time😭 https://t.co/BNsIX9vJpQ

Fans also shared out some of their own designs they have been thinking about.

momsiej @johnsmom12 @HYBE_MERCH I believe this was the concept BTS Lego. I wanted to use this but the figures don’t have facial features @HYBE_MERCH I believe this was the concept BTS Lego. I wanted to use this but the figures don’t have facial features😢 https://t.co/RYo1k9FIBa

The fandom's sharp eyes don't miss a thing. Going back to one of the live Jimin did, where he was surrounded by Lego merch, they called it a spoiler and blamed themselves for not seeing through it before.

As some Legoland stores and theme parks do not allow men without kids in, fans joked about going to find children to go to the store.

˙८ ˙🇦🇺SugaKookieOT7~Military Mum of 7💜ᵇᵗˢᵃʳᵐʸ @SugakookieOT7 @nikki4noo @LEGO_Group @HYBE_MERCH If you find it, get me a set lol, and I'll do the same! Wonder if the LEGO Store at Chaddy will stock??? I NEED TO GO FIND A KID so I can get into the store! @nikki4noo @LEGO_Group @HYBE_MERCH If you find it, get me a set lol, and I'll do the same! Wonder if the LEGO Store at Chaddy will stock??? I NEED TO GO FIND A KID so I can get into the store!

momsiej @johnsmom12 @LEGO_Group 🫶🏼 🫶🏼 Thanks much Lego for finally releasing this! @HYBE_MERCH Oh it’s in 2 days! Gotta ask my son, he’s a VIP member. Yay!🫶🏼🫶🏼Thanks much Lego for finally releasing this! @LEGO_Group @HYBE_MERCH Oh it’s in 2 days! Gotta ask my son, he’s a VIP member. Yay!💜🫶🏼💜🫶🏼💜 Thanks much Lego for finally releasing this!💜❤️💜❤️💜

The LEGO collab product will be available from February 15

According to Lego's official website, the collaboration will be part of the company's LEGO Ideas series, which features toys inspired by user-submitted suggestions. Although details about the collaboration are yet to be revealed, a countdown clock on the website indicates that the product will be available for purchase starting on February 15, at midnight EST.

Lego has a reputation for partnering with popular brands and franchises to create unique and highly sought-after toys, and the BTS collaboration is expected to be no exception. Fans of the K-pop sensations are eagerly awaiting the release of these new products, which are sure to be a hit among both Lego enthusiasts and BTS fans alike.

The LEGO Ideas series allows fans to submit their own creative ideas for Lego sets, and the septet's Dynamite set was one such idea that caught the attention of the company. With its approval for production, this set is expected to bring a new level of excitement to the world of Lego toys and offer fans a chance to build their own version of the iconic song.

As details about the set are yet to be revealed, fans are counting down the days until its official release, which is sure to be a highly anticipated event in the Lego and the band's communities.

While all of this goes on, the Lego group is having fun with the fans. and the suspense of the merch.

Poll : 0 votes